Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes
(TSM) - Get Free Report. Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82. Taiwan Semi is the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. “The firm has long benefited from semiconductor firms...
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong’s currency system.
The Best Way to Invest in Emerging Markets Just Got Even Better
Naspers/Prosus' half-year update had lots to like.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
NASDAQ
GRAPHIC-A tale of two stock markets: how London still trumps Paris for investors
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Paris' luxury-laden stock exchange is now worth more than London's. But although size matters, there are other indicators highlighting the UK capital's popularity with investors. While the UK has seen a larger exodus from equity funds since 2020 than Paris, companies have raised more money...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston for climate change prize
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators.
aiexpress.io
AppHub Acquires Reviews.io
AppHub, a New York Metropolis and San Francisco-based ecommerce enablement platform, acquired Evaluations.io, a Leicester, UK-based on-line evaluate platform. Based in 2012 by Callum McKeefery and Nicole Albano, Evaluations.io helps companies improve the facility of their clients’ voices to extend gross sales and construct model belief utilizing its evaluate, loyalty, survey and user-generated content material (UGC) answer. The enterprise has 8,000 clients, together with some identified manufacturers in ecommerce, equivalent to Vuori, Pura Vida and Boxraw and has workplaces in Leicester, Berlin, Sydney & Irvine.
aiexpress.io
What do the Short-Term Technicals Predict for Scala (XLA) Sunday?
Scala receives a robust short-term technical rating of 99 from InvestorsObserver knowledge evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the latest buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the power of its short-term technicals. XLA has a superior latest technical evaluation than 99% of cash based mostly on these buying and selling metrics. Traders primarily centered on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their targets when figuring out whether or not to put money into a specific crypto.
NASDAQ
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
aiexpress.io
Functional Additives And Barrier Coatings Market With Top 20 Countries data Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2032 | Cytec, Clariant, Addivant, Adeka, Akzonobel, Altana, Amcor
International Purposeful Components And Barrier Coatings Market Outlook (2022-2032) The analysis report “Purposeful Components And Barrier Coatings Market” incorporates in-depth data on the elements influencing demand, development, alternatives, challenges, and restraints. It employs quite a lot of approaches for analysing goal market information, together with main and secondary analysis methodologies. A market analysis report on Purposeful Components And Barrier Coatings is a dependable supply of knowledge. The info examined takes under consideration each present high gamers and upcoming rivals. It consists of investigations based mostly on historic data, present statistics, and predictions for the long run. It focuses on the actual drivers and constraints for the important thing gamers, in addition to the problem standing and improvement prospects.
rigzone.com
Saudi Aramco Base Oil Gets Nod for $1B Riyadh IPO
Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a unit of the state-owned oil producer, has received regulatory approval for an initial public offering in Riyadh, as the world’s biggest crude producer looks to list some of its subsidiaries. The IPO will consist of the sale of 50 million shares -- a...
My Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend King to Buy In 2023
Stanley Black & Decker stock has fallen far enough.
Superdry confirms talks with hedge-fund backed lender to secure future
Superdry has confirmed it is in talks with a US hedge fund as the business faces an uncertain future if it cannot secure a new lender.The clothing retailer said last month that there was a “material uncertainty” over the future of its business as a £70 million loan facility is set to expire in January.On Monday Superdry confirmed a report in the Telegraph that it is trying to secure funding from Bantry Bay Capital, which is backed by US activist investor Elliott Advisors.“Superdry acknowledges recent press speculation about its previously announced refinancing process and confirms that it is in negotiations...
