Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren’t going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief...
Get The First Look At The Cast Of The Live ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC has finally revealed a few sneak peeks at the cast of the upcoming live version of Beauty and the Beast. The new version will honor the 30th anniversary of the animated film, which premiered in 1992. There will be new numbers added to the special which debuts on Dec. 15th on ABC and will stream on Disney+ the next day.
Jim Carrey Just Announced He's Leaving Twitter, Meaning He's Off All Social Media For Good
Twitter was Jim Carrey's only official social media account.
Lynda Carter Poses With Daughter Wearing Some Iconic ‘Wonder Woman’ Armor
The original Wonder Woman TV series aired through the 1970s but Lynda Carter has kept its legacy alive and well to this day. These days, Gal Gadot wields the Lasso of Truth but fans of the Amazing Amazon got to see Carter in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a warrior who’s been at this hero business for a long time. Well, though that film’s been out for two years, Carter had a fun, new surprise to share that revealed her in Wonder Woman’s war helmet, featured in a behind-the-scenes photo.
The small but mighty love for ‘Willow’ that led to a shiny new series
“Willow,” the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.
Drake Teases New NOCTA Air Force One
Drake has teased a new NOCTA x Air Force One colorway entitled “Love You Forever,” dedicated to his mother, Sandi Graham. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the official NOCTA Twitter account uploaded a quartet of photos detailing the sneaker’s inspiration and a heartfelt letter from Drake waxing poetic about his love for Ms. Graham. “For my mother,” the note reads, “Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple.” More from VIBE.comQuentin Miller Sounds Off On Nas Ghostwriting ClaimsJay-Z's Bacardi Lawsuit Over D'Ussé...
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for “That ’90s Show” on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late ’90s/early aughts sitcom “That ’70s Show.”. The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra...
Emma Corrin resuscitates the debate over gender-neutral awards categories
Awards season has barely begun, and one of the stars of streaming’s most decorated shows is weighing in on the debate over whether legacy awards shows such as the Oscars, Emmys and BAFTAs should fuse their gendered acting categories to avoid a binary system. Emma Corrin, who starred in...
Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world — again
Maybe the year of the rabbit came early — Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in 2022, his third year in a row. The Puerto Rican superstar once again dominated Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s yearly roundup of the artists and songs its users spent the year listening to. Also in the worldwide top five artists of the year are the unsinkable Taylor Swift, multi-hyphenate The Weeknd and K-Pop icons BTS.
