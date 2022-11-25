The original Wonder Woman TV series aired through the 1970s but Lynda Carter has kept its legacy alive and well to this day. These days, Gal Gadot wields the Lasso of Truth but fans of the Amazing Amazon got to see Carter in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a warrior who’s been at this hero business for a long time. Well, though that film’s been out for two years, Carter had a fun, new surprise to share that revealed her in Wonder Woman’s war helmet, featured in a behind-the-scenes photo.

