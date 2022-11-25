Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Callisto Protocol Season Pass: What's Included?
Directed by Glen Schofield of "Dead Space" fame, "The Callisto Protocol" promises an abundance of scares and terrifying set pieces that will unnerve even the most seasoned of horror gamers. Right now, the base title is slated to release across multiple platforms on December 2. But if players want more content from the get-go, they're going to have to fork out extra cash for the season pass.
Valheim Mistlands DLC Release Date
Valheim's Mistlands expansion update is on the way, but when does it release?
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
Pokémon Players Are Seeking Refunds For Glitchy Scarlet & Violet
Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.
tryhardguides.com
Anime Adventures Karakora Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released the Karakora Update on November 26th, 2022! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re...
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League Early Footage Teases Interesting Change For The Series
"Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League" is officially off the shelf. Activision originally teased the mysterious "Crash Bandicoot" multiplayer game back in November 2020 at The Game Awards. However, it was around this time that developer Toys for Bob was forced to put the project on hold. "Call of Duty's" success inspired Activision Blizzard to reallocate developers from Toys for Bob to work on " Warzone," and during the shift many of the staff members working on "Crash Bandicoot" quit the company. "Wumpa League" was believed to be part of a pile of unrealized projects until just recently.
