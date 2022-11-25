Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Horror hardcores are gushing over Netflix’s latest twisted tale
It’s been an absolutely delightful year to be a horror fan with production companies going full-steam ahead with bringing fresh scares to cinema screens and streaming services. One of the latest spooky series haunting audiences is Wednesday — the Addams Family spinoff has been on Netflix for less than...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
Arguably the century’s single greatest season of TV has lost none of its impact despite diminishing returns setting in
The age of “Peak TV” has been going on for so long that it’s no longer a phase, trend, or a craze. Instead, we should all just get used to the fact that episodic content is better than it’s ever been, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future unless something goes disastrously wrong. We’ve been spoiled for choice dating back well over a decade, but you could make a very well-founded argument for definitively labeling the first season of True Detective as the single finest run of them all.
The latest in Netflix’s never-ending line of opinion-splitting originals embraces the top spot in 38 countries
There are very few guarantees in life, but critics and audiences staunchly disagreeing on the merits of Netflix’s latest high-profile original movie is definitely one of them. However, festive romance The Noel Diary has deviated from the template by receiving a warmer reception in terms of reviews than it has from the general public.
Netflix will pull 22 anime titles from its catalog due to the ad-support tier
Netflix‘s newest ad-support tier might have made it harder for viewers to access their favorite shows on the streaming platform. Asides from its top shows being inaccessible to those in this subscription tier, some of Netflix’s anime catalog was also affected. The Japanese Times reported that the Japanese...
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
