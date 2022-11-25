ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AYQI_0jNF3H5t00

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.

Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.

Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.

“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.

While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to check in, a Qatari stewardess called my mother ... and I told her I WASN’T WELCOME TO BOARD BECAUSE I’M FAT. And they weren’t going to receive me on the flight!”

In an incident that appears to have taken place on Thursday, she says Qatar staff would only let her board if she bought a business class ticket for $3,000. She says she had already paid $1,000 for her initial ticket, which staff did not offer to refund.

Ms Nehme adds: “I tried until the end to allow me to fly, since we were four people travelling together, and she REFUSED UNTIL THE END to sell me the ticket! I stayed for almost two hours begging to travel. My mum tried everything.”

She also alleges that one of the staffers “pushed” her during the confrontation, saying “I was threatened”.

“When I tried to record what they were doing, the girl at the counter pushed me and it didn’t help.”

The 38-year-old model, who lives in Sao Paulo, says in her caption that she is now stuck in Lebanon. Two of her party - Ms Nehme’s sister and nephew - were able to return to Brazil.

Meanwhile she and her mother have remained in Lebanon since the incident.

“I’m having hotel and taxi expenses that I didn’t need! I don’t have the money to keep me here any longer. And they said I have to pay for another ticket for my mum and to upgrade mine to [business class].

“I was extremely humiliated in front of all the people at the airport! All because I’m FAT! Shame on a company like Qatar to allow this type of DISCRIMINATION to people! I’m FAT But I’m JUST LIKE EVERYONE!” she said.

“It’s not fair to buy my ticket and be HUMILIATED, THREATENED AND BARRED FROM FLYING!”

However, an airline representative told The Independent Ms Nehme had been denied boarding for being “extremely rude and aggressive to check-in staff”.

They also alleged that one of her party had failed to provide the correct Covid-19 documentation needed for Qatar.

“Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines, anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers,” said the spokesperson.

“The passenger in question at Beirut Airport was initially extremely rude and aggressive to check-in staff when one of her travelling party did not produce required PCR documentation for entry to Brazil. As a result, airport security was requested to intervene as staff and passengers were extremely concerned with her behaviour. We can confirm that the passenger was rebooked on a flight from Lebanon.”

Ms Nehme’s followers were outraged by her version of events, with many sharing her video and account of the interaction.

“The minimum Qatar needs to do is offer upgrade and not make you buy, after this whole situation,” wrote one.

“If she got there by plane, obviously she fits in an airplane seat. If the company has a size and or weight limit, it needs to be clear on their website for customers to see,” wrote a fan named Priscila.

“We are already in contact with professionals in Brazil ... to try to send legal support to Ju,” wrote Gordan Lei.

Later, Ms Nehme posted a second update from Lebanon, telling her followers in the caption: “I thank you from the heart for all the affection and all the fight for a fairer world and without #prejudice and not even #fatphobia.”

In the accompanying video, she becomes tearful as she gives her version of events.

“I’m sharing it here so that you can share and help me. I look forward to the opportunity to be able to return home.”

Comments / 15

sh bas
2d ago

if you can't fit properly in seat without spreading into.other passengers..u have to.get 2 seats..too hard of a concept?

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy