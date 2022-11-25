ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can hire a whole Italian village for £6.50 per person

By Helen Coffey
 3 days ago

An entire Italian village is available to rent out - and it only costs from £6.50 per person per night.

Petritoli in the Le Marche region on Italy ’s east coast even comes with its own castle and theatre.

This pretty commune 90 kilometres south of Ancona can host between 50 and 200 people.

It’s available to hire out in its entirety from large group property provider groupaccommodation.com , whether for a wedding, party, or other largescale event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viodU_0jNF3DYz00

The price of booking the village and its 98 bedrooms starts at £1,303 per night, reports The Mirror - which works out at £6.50 a head when divided between 200, the maximum number of overnight guests. However, bookings must be for a minimum of three and a maximum of seven nights.

Accommodation includes the castle itself, Palazzo Mannocchi, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside from its position 300m above sea level, plus a pool and gardens.

Elsewhere, guests can stay at self-catering apartments and traditional Italian houses dotted throughout the village, all within a short walk of each other.

Petritoli also boasts the Baroque Iride theatre - perfect for any impromptu performances you may want to stage - plus an atmospheric Roman cellar with vaulted ceilings, fresco-painted halls, and pretty squares which guests can have exclusive access to during their stay.

Catering services are available, with dinners for up to 250 people possible to arrange.

There are numerous restaurants, bars and wineries on site, as well as supermarkets and shops, all within walking distance of the village’s accommodation.

“Rent Your Own Village is an alternative location to those who search an unconventional destination,” says GroupAccommodation.com. “Its a place where guest take home an experience, something to talk about and to remember.

“Petritoli is an authentic Italian medieval village located in an unspoiled region of Italy, Le Marche, near the Adriatic coast, set in a spectacular backdrop of the Sibilini mountains and sea.

“The village is hidden and has not got the typical trappings of tourism. No multilingual menus, looming parking tickets or insistent vendors. In no time you will feel like a local, welcomed by the hosts of your village, because they are happy you came.”

