Gtech’s Black Friday sale has vacuums, lawnmowers, heaters and more with up to 70 per cent off

By Furvah Shah
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3kqb_0jNF3Auo00

This Black Friday , there are hundreds of pounds to saved across Britain’s biggest brands and retailers in the busy build up to Christmas.

Whether you’re after a new TV or laptop or want to gift some jewellery or clothes to a loved one, there is something for everyone to save on this season – and at Gtech it’s no different.

The home appliances retailer has up to 70 per cent off on everything you could need for your house, from power tools and heaters to lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners.

So, whether you’re looking to keep your place spick and span or invest in some tools for a DIY project, here are the best deals available at Gtech this Black Friday.

Read more:

Hylite 2 and prolite body: Was £199.98, now £99.98, Gtech.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XwKf_0jNF3Auo00

Get two vacuum cleaners for the price of one at Gtech this Black Friday. This bundle of the hylite and prolite cleaners will help you tidy the smallest of spaces as well as large surfaces, with a total discount of £100. Made with patented technology to pick up all types of mess, a lightweight yet powerful design and multiple attachments, this is a great bundle to invest in, at a more affordable price.

Buy now

Airram MK2 K9: Was £279.99, now £149.99, Gtech.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrXrv_0jNF3Auo00

For pesky pet hairs and the smallest of crumbs, the airram vacuum cleaner is built to deal with busy homes and the mess that comes with them. The cordless model weighs just 3.3kg and delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime, making vacuuming less of a chore. Plus, this model includes a two-year warranty, free next-day delivery and currently has 46 per cent off this saving season.

Buy now

Heatwave patio heater: Was £149.99, now £44.99, Gtech.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHdXu_0jNF3Auo00

As colder weather fast approaches and heating bills continue to rise, many of us are looking for more afforable ways to warm our homes and gardens. This waterproof, wall-mounted heater uses infared technology to heat up to 6m away in seconds. It also weighs just 1.5kg and is built to handle the ups and downs of British weather, making it a great investment while there is 70 per cent off.

Buy now

Multi tool bundle: Was £159.96, now £79.98, Gtech.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSt9A_0jNF3Auo00

Made to tackle a range of DIY jobs around the home, the multi tool bundle from Gtech can make even the most mundane task more efficient. Powered by a 20V lithium-ion battery, the tool’s head allows you to cut, saw, grind, sand and more with ease, and you can choose between six speeds and make the most of 40 minutes of runtime. At half price, the multi tool bundle is worth snapping up this Black Friday.

Buy now

Small lawnmower SLM50: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Gtech.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOX1n_0jNF3Auo00

Weighing at just 3.5kg, this lightweight lawnmower makes sorting out your garden an easy task for all. With a compact design, a durable, carbon steel blade, adjustable cutting heights and added safety features, this lawmower is a great alternative to much bulkier designs, and you can save £80 in Gtech’s Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

