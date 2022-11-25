They are supposed to be impartial. This crook thought that he would be untouchable because of the judges he appointed. His time is up.
"HIS" Supreme Court Judges? The more he opens his mouth, the more delusional he sounds. He also said while in office, HIS military, HIS generals, etc. He didn't spend any money to buy the government and its institutions...he was elected which made him OUR employee...I'm sure he doesn't see it that way.
A real true judge is not aligned with either political party, that is why there are three branches of government. To think the judges should biased towards or against the party that elected them is not how it works.
