Moment World Cup officials interrupt live TV broadcast in Qatar

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

World Cup 2022 officials have yet again interrupted a live television broadcast from Qatar .

This video shows the moment a fan interview for Argentinian show Nosotros a la Manana was cut short.

The officials reportedly threatened to confiscate the broadcast equipment from journalist Joaquin Alvarez.

“This is what the Qatar government is like,” colleagues back in the Buenos Aires studio were heard remarking.

It comes after other reported instances of Qatari officials censoring reporting at the World Cup.

