Columbus, OH

By the numbers: How many wins does OSU have vs. Michigan coming off a loss in 'The Game'?

By Colin Gay
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Ohio State football's 2022 regular-season schedule ends Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 3 Michigan for the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon Saturday on FOX.

With one day until "The Game," here's a look at what numbers will define Ohio State's matchup with Michigan.

22: Wins Ohio State has against Michigan coming off a loss the previous season

Michigan football has beaten Ohio State plenty of times, holding the advantage in the series with 59 wins in 117 games against the Buckeyes.

But the Buckeyes have 22 wins in its series against the Wolverines that have come after a season where Ohio State lost to Michigan starting with their first win in 1919 and most recently coming in 2012.

In those wins, Ohio State has 13 double-digit victories, while two of those last three wins — 2001 and 2012 — were decided by less than a touchdown. Also, In these 22 wins, Michigan has not scored more than 21 points.

37 — Ranking of the best total offense Michigan's defense has faced before Ohio State

Michigan has the best total defense in college football through 11 games, allowed 241.3 yards per game and 4.1 yards per play.

The best offense Michigan has seen this season was Penn State's, which is ranked 37th in the country averaging 434.5 yards per game and 6.06 yards per play. Against the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions recorded 268 yards on 51 plays, averaging 5.3 yards per play in their 41-17 loss to the Wolverines.

Ohio State is tied with North Carolina for the eighth-best total offense in college football, averaging 492.7 yards per game, while leading the nation with an average of 7.39 yards per play.

6 — Ranking of the best total defense Ohio State's offense has faced before Michigan

Ohio State has seen three of the top 20 total defenses in college football in 2022, beating No. 6 Iowa, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 17 Notre Dame, each at Ohio Stadium.

Facing Iowa's sixth-ranked defense — a unit that allows 273.3 yards per game and 4.01 yards per play — Ohio State recorded 360 yards of offense on 62 plays, averaging 5.8 yards per play in the Buckeyes' 54-10 win.

107.9 — Rushing yards per game Ohio State's defense has allowed in 2022

Ohio State's defense has found success against the run through 11 games.

The Buckeyes have the No. 15 rush defense in college football, allowing 107.9 yards per game and 3.08 yards per rush, tied with Alabama for eighth-best in the sport.

However, the best run game Ohio State has seen in 2022 was Notre Dame at No. 36, but allowed 76 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries with a long of 14 yards.

However, the Buckeyes have not seen a run offense like Michigan's. With a healthy Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines have the fourth-best run game in college football, averaging 243.8 yards per game and 5.51 yards per carry, scoring 32 of the team's 51 touchdowns in the ground game.

5 — Number of quarterbacks who have exceeded the 161.7 yards-per-game average Michigan has allowed in 2022

Michigan has relied on one of the best pass defenses in the country through the first 11 games of the season, allowing 161.7 yards per game and 5.33 yards per pass attempt. The Wolverines are also tied with Georgia for the least amount of passing touchdowns allowed with seven.

However, five quarterbacks have recorded at least 162 passing yards against Michigan in 2022: Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa (207), Indiana's Connor Bazelak (203), Michigan State's Payton Thorne (215), Rutgers' Gavin Wimsatt (166) and Illinois' Tommy DeVito (178).

In those games, all but one — DeVito — as thrown at least one touchdown and one interception.

In 2022, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has averaged 271.9 yards per game with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games played.

4 — Wins Jim Harbaugh has against Ohio State as either a Michigan coach or player

Jim Harbaugh has played or coached in his fair share of Michigan vs. Ohio State games.

As a player from 1982-86 — spending his last three seasons as the Wolverines' starting quarterback — Harbaugh saw three victories against the Buckeyes by 15 points combined.

Since he took over the Michigan program in 2015, Harbaugh has not seen the same amount of luck, earning his first win against Ohio State in 2021 after losing his first five meetings with the Buckeyes by a combined score of 221-126.

2000: Last year Michigan earned a win vs. Ohio State at Ohio Stadium

Michigan has waited 22 years to for a win against Ohio State inside Ohio Stadium.

The Wolverines' last win against Ohio State on the road came in 2000 when No. 19 Michigan upset the No. 12 Buckeyes 38-26 to cap off the regular season before a Citrus Bowl win against Auburn.

Michigan has won only 27 games at Ohio Stadium in the history of "The Game," and only three times since 1990.

