ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'Contact' or 'injury.' Definition of assault a key dispute in APS talks with teachers

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QvIP_0jNF2adN00

Teachers and administrators negotiating a new three-year labor contract in Akron Public Schools are digging in on school safety and student discipline, apparently agreeing only on how critical the issue is to reaching an agreement.

Many of the facts and definitions are in dispute as the two sides come together again to bargain next month with a federal mediator.

“We firmly believe our dedicated teachers share our goal of providing a safe environment for them to teach and for our students to learn,” Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said in an emailed statement to the Beacon Journal in which she called student behavior “a principal element in contract talks.”

APS contract: Here are the major issues beyond discipline between Akron, teachers

“To that end, we are fully committed to the negotiation process that, when approached in good faith, can and will result in a contract that is fair to our educators and that puts kids first,” she said.

Don Malarcik, an attorney representing the 2,400-member Akron Education Association at the bargaining table, said school safety driven by a rise in assaults on teachers has long been a top concern. Before negotiations began this spring, more members cited student discipline and staff safety than any other topic covered in the contract talks.

Educators, including some who serve on the district’s Expulsion Review Committee, tell Malarcik they haven’t seen a student expelled for assaulting a teacher in 10 years, even a student who punched a teacher in the face in 2018.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the beaconjournal today to access all of our content online at cm.beaconjournal.com/specialoffer.

Battle of assault definitions

The union’s rejection of a fact-finder's report Nov. 20 hinged on the administration’s attempt to redefine assault, Malarcik and union leaders said.

The administration sought to replace “contact” with “injury” as a way to determine physical assault.

The issue was one of nearly 20 the two sides could not settle before calling in the fact-finder.

“Physical contact can be intentional or unintentional as in a student accidentally bumping into a teacher,” the fact-finder wrote in a report released by the district to the Beacon Journal. “Assault, however, by its nature and definition is an intentional act that places an individual in reasonable apprehension of bodily harm. The term ‘contact’ is vague and ambiguous; physical injury is more explicit.”

APS: District more aggressively suspends students than most Ohio urban districts, data shows

The fact-finder also wrote that current contract language around the “potential” to do harm was “a very subjective term.”

“Any action by anyone could have the potential to do harm,” the fact-finder concluded. “The stakes are very high for students who are charged with assault since a recommendation for expulsion is made. The definition, therefore, needs to be clear.”

Both sides have cited the ambiguity of the terms.

“My concern as an attorney is in the interpretation of the word 'injury,'" Malarcik said. "Does that mean someone has to be hospitalized? Does it mean a teacher has to be miss work? Do they have to go to the hospital and get a doctor's appointment? Is there a broken bone? Bleeding, bruising? What is the definition of injury?

“We are opposed to any language that would water down the definition of assault,” he said.

How often do assaults happen?

In student disciplinary logs, a physical assault on a staff member is coded as a “304.” These cases, according to the current collective bargaining agreement, require principals to notify police and students to be recommended for expulsion.

According to a school counselor who provided information to Malarcik, there have been 60 physical assaults against staff so far this year.

Administrators note that 25% of these cases involve kindergarteners. The union’s research says only 11 cases (18%) involved a kindergartener assaulting a staff member. More often, by the union's count, it’s middle schoolers. Grades 6-8 accounted for nearly half (27) of the 60 cases to date. Only nine cases involved high school students, according to the school counselor.

The counselor, a union official, gathered the data from hearing officers' summaries.

Fowler Mack declined an interview. The fact-finder found that her administration's desire to shift the burden of proof on physical assaults from contact to injury “still protects teachers’ safety but eliminates unnecessary exclusion of students from the educational process.”

Malarick said the district is “gaslighting parents” and forgetting “the victims behind each” case. The union, he said, sees the administration intentionally downplaying their concerns by saying a teacher would call physical assault for a student “brushing up against them in the hallway.”

“There's not a teacher alive that would ever report that ... (in) Akron Public Schools,” Malarcik said. “It doesn't happen. ... And it's disrespectful for the board to suggest that that's happening.”

Disciplinary hearings

With Ohio schools expelling fewer students these days, disciplinary hearings and out-of-school suspensions give an indication of the level and response to the most egregious student behavior.

In the first quarter of this year, the district is reporting that administrators referred 20 students to disciplinary hearings for bringing weapons to school, compared to 15 last year. In all, there have been 249 disciplinary hearing outcomes.

The hearings can result in expulsion, building transfers, placement in behavioral intervention programs or students returning to the school where the incident happened. In 45% of cases (112) so far this year, students have returned to their home schools while 26% (65) were sent to another APS building, 2% were expelled and the rest were placed at least temporarily in an alternative program.

While the number of students receiving out-of-school suspensions is up about 1% compared to the first quarter of last year, the length of the average suspension is up about 19%.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Contact' or 'injury.' Definition of assault a key dispute in APS talks with teachers

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening. Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation. The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.

Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Player of Year announced Monday

The Trumbull County football player of the year will be announced Monday night. The Trumbull County Coaches Association's annual banquet is tomorrow in Howland. Each coach nominates a senior player and the player of the year is selected by a panel of media, based on statistics, school involvement in extra curricular activities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

29-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of William Pickett in 2018, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Salah Mahdi, 29, of 17th Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien.
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy