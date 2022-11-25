ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock reveals how cabinet ministers get fired

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cltmt_0jNF25YD00

Matt Hancock has explained how cabinet “reshuffle days” unfold after being asked by fellow I’m a Celeb campmate Chris Moyles

He said the “first thing” the prime minister would do is call those getting fired to their office at the House of Commons to break the news face-to-face.

“Then, they go into Downing Street and they call people in, in order of seniority,” he said, adding a whiteboard with all the cabinet positions is then reworked.

“It is literally a reshuffle, as in they’re moving names across this whiteboard.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lady Mone is accused and still the Tories won’t come clean about PPE. What are they hiding?

The new Guardian revelations about Michelle Mone – claims that she and her children secretly received £29m originating from the profits of a PPE business that was awarded large government contracts after she recommended it to ministers – go way beyond startling headlines. They also clearly highlight the conflicts of interest and failures of due diligence that lay behind the waste of billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money, and a Tory “VIP lane” that was declared illegal by the high court earlier this year.
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Former health secretary Matt Hancock voted off to finish third

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was the latest to be voted out of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 jungle, finishing third overall.Mr Hancock's appearance on the show has been the subject of much controversy amongst constituents, fellow MPs and the wider general public.Mr Hancock entered the jungle as a surprise 'late appearance', alongside comedian Seann Walsh. This left ex-Lioness Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner left to battle it out to become king or queen of the jungle. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.Mr Sunak is also facing a split in opinion from within his own Cabinet, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove understood to be backing an end to the moratorium.Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the situation is “not easy” but insisted the stream of Tory...
BBC

Tory MP calls for minister to go over asylum hotels

A Tory MP has called for Minister Robert Jenrick to "consider his position" over the "chaotic" situation with hotels housing asylum seekers. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was unacceptable his council was given no notice of asylum seekers being moved into a hotel in the area. Another Tory...
The Independent

Cabinet minister hints at onshore wind ban climbdown as Tory revolt grows

A cabinet minister has suggested Rishi Sunak will back down and lift his onshore wind farm ban to avoid a damaging defeat by Conservative rebels.Grant Shapps, the business secretary, claimed the clash – at least 30 Tory MPs are demanding projects go ahead – is “not really a row” because both sides have the same aim.“We’re all basically saying the same thing – you need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshore,” Mr Shapps argued, playing down the significant of the revolt.In fact, during the Tory leadership race, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban...
The Independent

Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Independent

Shapps hints at onshore wind ban U-turn as Tory rebellion grows

A Cabinet minister has hinted that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could back down amid a growing Tory rebellion trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Business Secretary Grant Shapps denied the challenge constitutes a “row” or that there is a “massive gulf” between the rebels’ position and that of the Government.Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among some 30 Conservatives backing former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.We’re all basically saying the same thing. You need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshoreBusiness Secretary...
BBC

I'm a Celebrity: Jill Scott wins as Matt Hancock MP finishes third

Footballer Jill Scott has won ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! while actor Owen Warner came second and former health secretary Matt Hancock finished third. Scott said she "couldn't believe" she had been crowned Queen of the Jungle. Hancock's participation in the show has been...
The Independent

Government spends £376,775 to keep identity of MI5 spy who abused partner secret

The government has spent £376,775 in legal fees to keep secret the identity of an MI5 agent who abused his former partner before moving abroad to carry out work for a foreign intelligence agency, it can be revealed.Labour said that ministers had lost “any chance” of recovering the money spent to protect the agent, who had a background in rightwing extremism, the “moment somebody put the case into the public domain”.The case of the informant, who attacked his ex with a machete and is said to have used his position within the domestic intelligence service to further threaten her,...
The Independent

Jonathan Ross says he wouldn’t interview ‘horrible human being’ Matt Hancock after I’m a Celebrity

Jonathan Ross has said that Matt Hancock is “not a celebrity” despite the fact that the politician is currently starring in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Ross also ruled out interviewing the former health secretary on his eponymous talk show.“No, I wouldn’t [interview him]. He’s not a celebrity,” the host told Sunday People.“He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”Ross added of the MP for West Suffolk: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’

Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Earlier the...
The Independent

Gove warns tens of thousands of homes unsafe in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

At least tens of thousands of homes are unsafe because of damp and mould, the Housing Secretary has said as he vowed to block funding from failing associations.Michael Gove said he will hold talks on Thursday with the housing association that owned the flat two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in after prolonged exposure to mould.He blocked the £1 million in funding Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was due to receive to build new homes, as part of a wider crackdown on poor standards.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat in Rochdale,...
BBC

Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog

"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
The Independent

Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents after leaving I’m A Celeb

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the Jungle...
The Independent

Queen’s one-word response to Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal revealed

A new book claims that Queen Elizabeth II had a one-word response to Prince Andrew’s recounting of the “sorry saga” with Jeffrey Epstein. In January this year, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre. He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations.The royal family’s close friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth has written a new book about life in The Firm, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by the Daily...
The Independent

Send back all asylum seekers who are ‘victims’ of modern slavery, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy