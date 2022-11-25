ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Black Friday shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning. Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors. Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday. The crowds were not as...
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hazleton Area Garden Club celebrates 100 years as a club

The Hazleton Area Garden Club, a member of the National Garden Club Inc. since 1933 with 165,000 members, celebrated its 100-year anniversary recently. The club was founded in 1922 and its first president was Mrs. Walter Lathrop. The club was originally named the Hazleton Garden Club but changed its name in 2009 because membership spread to the many surrounding areas of Hazleton. Currently there are 49 members.
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location

READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after standoff at South Whitehall shopping center

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects

EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
EPHRATA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy