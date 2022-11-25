Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoppers take advantage of deals at Boscov's in Muhlenberg Twp. on Black Friday
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Black Friday shopping is underway in Berks County. Shoppers are out hoping to take advantage of the deals, and according to store managers, there are many of them right now. At Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township, managers say there has been a steady flow of people all...
WFMZ-TV Online
Black Friday shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning. Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors. Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday. The crowds were not as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton Area Garden Club celebrates 100 years as a club
The Hazleton Area Garden Club, a member of the National Garden Club Inc. since 1933 with 165,000 members, celebrated its 100-year anniversary recently. The club was founded in 1922 and its first president was Mrs. Walter Lathrop. The club was originally named the Hazleton Garden Club but changed its name in 2009 because membership spread to the many surrounding areas of Hazleton. Currently there are 49 members.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas on the Mountain returns with five million lights and numerous displays
READING, Pa. -- A holiday staple in Reading returns for its 31st year. Christmas on the Mountain is set up once again at the Hillside Playground on North 14th Street. The display contains five million lights, along with plenty of inflatables and decorations. New this year is a light show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location
READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested after standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects
EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans gather around the Lehigh Valley to watch the World Cup
World Cup craze continues, as frenzied fans fill bars and other venues to watch around the Lehigh Valley. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
Comments / 0