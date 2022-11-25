Timothée Chalamet ate maraschino cherries and dark chocolate sauce in 'Bones and All' cannibal scenes

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell at "Bones and All" premiere. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in gory cannibal love story, "Bones and All."

Luca Guadagnino directed the movie, which is based on the 2015 book by Camille DeAngelis.

Russell said the film's blood and guts were made out of maraschino cherries and chocolate sauce.

Luca Guadagnino has been met with plenty of praise in the last few years thanks to projects like "Call Me By Your Name," and "Suspiria," and the director has returned with another love story like no other: "Bones and All."

The film follows Taylor Russell as Maren Yearly, a young woman with cannibalistic tendencies who falls for Lee ( Timothée Chalamet ), another cannibal, as they go on a road trip together.

With all the cannibal carnage, there's obviously plenty of gore involved as Lee and Maren kill several people over the course of the film. Thankfully, the actors didn't have to feast on any real blood and guts.

Russell recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about working on the film, explaining that the crew made the blood and human flesh out of cherries and chocolate.

The actor said: "It was some combination of those maraschino cherries and dark chocolate sauce and things like that."

She added: "They were very kind about us having, I guess, some tastier sweet treats."

It probably made the experience of pretending to be cannibals a little nicer, although Russell explained that she felt very relaxed working on the set thanks to her costars, Chalamet and Mark Rylance.

Russell explained: "I felt just so protected and safe and loved. There was a lot of artistic freedom, there was no fear of going to a certain place. It felt very open and you always want to feel that way working with actors."

Although the actors got to eat cherries and chocolate "meat," the crew probably had a more difficult time crafting the prosthetic wounds for the actors playing the cannibal's victims.

Insider previously spoke to the artists at the SPFX makeup studio about bleeding prosthetics, and Greg Pikulski explained it's sometimes hard to hide tubes of fake blood around an actor.

"You don't want to put a tube in that creates a bulge or anything like that. That'll give away the effect," Pikulski said.