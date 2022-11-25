Read full article on original website
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies
If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
Neanderthals cooked meals with pulses 70,000 years ago
Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining an array of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, analysis of some the earliest charred food remains has suggested.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
World’s oldest meal dating back 550 million years discovered in our animal ancestors
CANBERRA, Australia — The world’s oldest meal — dating back more than 550 million years — has been unearthed in Russia. Researchers from Australia say it consisted of bacteria and algae, providing new insights into how our earliest animal ancestors survived. Dickinsonia reached five feet long and had a rib-like design imprinted on its body. It had no eyes, mouth, or gut and resembled a jellyfish. The odd creature belonged to a group known as Ediacaran biota. It absorbed food through its body as it traversed the ocean floor.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
An ancient ivory comb with the first meaningful Canaanite inscription ever discovered in Israel has been found at Tel Lachish. The sentence said, "May this [ivory] tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."
Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Study: Giant Neanderthals’ footsteps in Italy suggest that they walked over molten volcanic ashes
Large footprints near an extinct volcanic site in Roccamonfina, Italy, could have once belonged to the Neanderthals. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Trails’, these giant footsteps could have belonged to the ancient Neanderthals and not to some ‘devil’ as the legends say.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
Ancient Footprints Could Be Key to Bringing Auroch Back From Extinction
Footprints of the extinct wild super-cow reveal the secrets of this long-lost animal's past.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
The real Paleo diet: New archaeological evidence changes what we thought about how ancient humans prepared food
We humans can't stop playing with our food. Just think of all the different ways of serving potatoes—entire books have been written about potato recipes alone. The restaurant industry was born from our love of flavouring food in new and interesting ways. My team's analysis of the oldest charred...
Ancient Roman gold coins thought to be ‘fakes’ reveal long-lost emperor
An ancient gold coin long dismissed as a forgery is authentic and depicts a long-lost Roman emperor, according to a new study.The coin depicting the Roman emperor Sponsian was first unearthed in Transylvania, in present-day Romania, in 1713 along with a handful of other coins of the same design, said researchers, including those from University College London.The coins have been regarded as “fakes” since the mid-19th century, due to their crude, strange design features and jumbled inscriptions.In the new study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers compared the Sponsion coin with other Roman coins known to be genuine.The latest...
500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle
An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old carvings in ancient city
The city of Nineveh was an ancient Assyrian city in Upper Mesopotamia situated just outside of Mosul in Iraq.
