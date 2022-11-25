Read full article on original website
Related
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
LightSail 2 spacecraft ends its solar-sailing mission in a blaze of glory
LightSail 2's 3.5-year mission came to an end on Nov. 17 when the sunshine-riding craft burned up upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission launched 10 cubesats. Here's how they're doing
Most of the Artemis 1 cubesats have checked in as the Orion spacecraft looped around the moon, but a few still have not phoned home after launch.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
Out-of-this-world record: Orion spacecraft goes farthest distance from Earth
The Orion spacecraft is now in the record books. On Saturday morning at 8:40 a.m. EST the spacecraft traveled the longest distance from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13′s record of 248,655 miles, NASA said. Orion’s still got a way to go as it will reach its maximum distance from our...
US military's X-37B space plane lands, ending record-breaking mystery mission
The space plane touched down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center today (Nov. 12) after 908 days in orbit — more than four months longer than any previous X-37B flight.
Artemis 1 flies away from the launch pad in epic Orion spacecraft video
The Artemis 1 launch on Nov. 16 cataloged fresh footage of the launch pad down below, receding as NASA's huge Space Launch System rocket flew into space over a dark pad.
Stunning images of lunar surface captured by NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft
NASA's Johnson Space Center shared stunning black-and-white images from the Orion spacecraft's optical navigation camera of the craters on the moon's surface.
SpaceNews.com
Rocket Lab to launch remaining NASA TROPICS satellites
WASHINGTON — NASA has selected Rocket Lab to launch the remaining four cubesats of a constellation to monitor tropical weather systems after the first two were lost in an Astra launch failure. NASA announced Nov. 23 that it awarded a task order to Rocket Lab through the agency’s Venture-class...
How the search for a downed plane led to a fallen space shuttle and vice versa
In the wake of the space shuttle Challenger tragedy, a salvage effort was organized to find the spacecraft. The search also led to an aircraft being found. Now it has happened again, only in reverse.
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule
NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 10: Orion Spacecraft Enters Distant Retrograde Orbit
At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Flight Controllers in the White Flight Control Room successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit. They fired the orbital maneuvering system engine at 4:52 p.m. CST for 1 minute and 28 seconds, propelling the spacecraft at 363 feet per second.
Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft enters orbit around the moon
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft arrived in orbit around the moon on Friday afternoon (Nov. 25) after acing an 88-second engine burn.
Comments / 0