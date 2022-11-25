ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Grand Canyon Tourist Nearly Falls Off Cliff in Heart-Stopping Viral Video: WATCH

As one of the most iconic national parks in America, the Grand Canyon, welcomes around five million visitors annually. From the vast hiking trails to unrivaled scenery, there’s truly nothing like it. However, despite having so many well-maintained trails, some visitors continue to think it’s okay to go places they aren’t allowed. Case and point: one tourist recently came extremely close to death after they walked onto a closed-off trail.
Outsider.com

Missing Hiker in Olympic National Park Presumed Dead

A missing hiker who disappeared while hiking in the Olympic National Park is now presumed to be dead, officials note. This move comes as experts note that the hiker’s “survivability is not expected.”. The missing hiker, Laura Macke was reported missing on Wednesday, November 2. According to reports,...
Outsider.com

Zion National Park Hiker Freezes to Death During 16-Mile Route Through the Narrows

A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10

The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
WYOMING STATE
AccuWeather

1 fatality reported after frigid rescue in Zion National Park

An investigation into the death of the 31-year-old woman is underway, but National Park Service officials said that her husband reported they each had become dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms “consistent with hypothermia.”. A woman has died and a man is being treated for hypothermia after being caught...
UTAH STATE
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Cottonwood Tree, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

This cottonwood tree is located in a small canyon just off the highway in the eastern section of Zion National Park. I was at a fall colors photography workshop in southern Utah with local photographers who know Zion very well. This image was shot on a tripod and is a focus stack of three frames.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You’ll Find Them

Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You'll Find Them. Western America’s Utah is a big state with a low population density. The bulk of its three million citizens lives close to the state’s capital Salt Lake City. The state’s flora and scenery are incredibly diverse! Utah’s topography is recognized for its diversity because of the influence of the arid Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin, and the deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Here, we review the five largest animals in Utah!
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy