Run, don't walk! The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just dropped to $76 in this Black Friday sale

By Jane McGuire
 3 days ago

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to grab a cheap pair of running shoes, I’ve got good news — one of the best running shoes on the market just dropped to $82 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is on sale for $76 at Amazon right now. We named the shoe the best women's running shoe , which makes this a brilliant deal on a brilliant running shoe.

Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon
The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is on sale in both the men’s and women’s versions in the Amazon early Black Friday sale. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock, starting from $76. View Deal

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is another good all-rounder for experienced runners and beginners alike. When Adidas released its first Ultraboost in February 2015, the running world went mad for the bouncy ‘Boost’ foam, which really did feel exciting underfoot. Seven years later, the Boost foam is still as exciting — it’s fast and responsive when it needs to be, but still feels plush on longer, slower miles.

For the Ultraboost 22, Adidas brought an all-female design team on board to help create an everyday running shoe, designed specifically for the female foot. Adidas used scans from 1.2 million female feet to re-design it's Ultraboost 21, giving the Ultraboost 22 a narrower heel, a lower instep, and an S-curve heel to allow the Achilles tendon to move more freely. The result? This is the best-fitting Ultraboost for female runners yet.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Ultraboost 22 has the same Linear Energy Push (LEP) system as the Ultraboost 21. This is a fancy name for the plastic insert Adidas added to the outsole, designed to give runners 15% more torsional rigidity, allowing you to use the shoe to pick up the pace when you need it. While it’s definitely not the fastest shoe out there (at 285g it’s pretty heavy), it does make this shoe suitable for heavier runners, as it has a good amount of firmness upon landing.

If you’re looking for a running shoe that’ll cope with long runs, easy miles, and sessions on the treadmill, the Ultraboost 22 is wonderfully versatile. If you’re a faster runner looking for a shoe that’ll also cope with tempo runs, you might find this a little on the heavy side, but it’s a good long-run shoe. Plus, at $76, it’s a fantastic price. Still undecided? Read our Adidas Ultraboost 22 review here, or check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more early discounts ahead of the big sales day itself.

