Business will be booming on Phelps Street in Downtown Youngstown on December 2 as the Youngstown Flea hosts the return of the Flea on Phelps. The event will last for four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature over twice the amount of vendors as 2021's event. There will also be food trucks from Magic Tree Pub & Eatery and Risi Food Co.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO