worldboxingnews.net

Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat

Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo – “I’ll be back in February”

By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo says he will return to the ring in February to resume his stalled career. The unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), the twin brother of the more ambitious undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell, has been off the grid for the last 17 months, not defending his WBC title.

