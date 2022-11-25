Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis leaked sparring video for Jan.7th fight against Hector Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Leaked sparring video of Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis was posted on Friday, showing him preparing for his January 7th fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) is looking sharp, showing speed and excellent counterpunching well ahead of his title defense of...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo – “I’ll be back in February”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo says he will return to the ring in February to resume his stalled career. The unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), the twin brother of the more ambitious undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell, has been off the grid for the last 17 months, not defending his WBC title.
Comments / 0