Giants-Cowboys Week 12: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants started strong on Thanksgiving but by the end of the evening, they were the turkeys. Big Blue fell to 7-4 on the season after coming up short against the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, in Arlington.

The Giants now have 10 days off before a critical game against the Washington Commanders, which will go a long way in determining potential playoff seeding.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ latest loss.

Offensive snaps: 64

Defensive snaps: 75

Special teams snaps: 23

The Giants’ makeshift offensive line took a full load of snaps from left to right a week removed from a major rotation. That includes guard Jack Anderson, who had been benched and inactive in Week 11.

With several defenders out, Jason Pinnock and Nick McCloud took on their biggest workloads of the entire season. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams also got little time off during the game and that lack of rest may hurt them down the stretch.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

