Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
fox4news.com
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas
DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
Jim Lane, longtime Tarrant County attorney and defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for 91-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman
Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing woman who was last seen on Thursday, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, Theo Smith was last seen on November 24 at approximately 10:15 p.m. boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 205 South Lamar Street.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
WFAA
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
Who is Aaron Dean? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to go on trial for murder after he shot and killed Atatania Jefferson in October 2019. So who is Dean? WFAA took a look at his personnel files and videos of his job interview with Fort Worth P.D. to shed light on his past.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing 91-Year-Old Dallas Woman Found Safe
Dallas police say a woman identified as critically missing on Thanksgiving night has been located and is safe. According to the Dallas Police Department, the 91-year-old woman was last seen boarding a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station downtown and that she might have been confused. Police did not say...
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows
Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
