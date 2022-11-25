ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas

DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Searching for 91-Year-Old Critical Missing Woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing woman who was last seen on Thursday, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, Theo Smith was last seen on November 24 at approximately 10:15 p.m. boarding the bus in the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 205 South Lamar Street.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing 91-Year-Old Dallas Woman Found Safe

Dallas police say a woman identified as critically missing on Thanksgiving night has been located and is safe. According to the Dallas Police Department, the 91-year-old woman was last seen boarding a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station downtown and that she might have been confused. Police did not say...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Send in the Goons

Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows

Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd

On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX

