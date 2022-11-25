Read full article on original website
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Darien OKs controversial ban of non-government flags on town property despite Darien Pride's concern
DARIEN — After months of debate and accusations of partisan politics, Darien Town Hall will not fly any flags other than the town flag, Connecticut flag and U.S. flag. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 in favor of the controversial policy to ban non-governmental flags after a tight and occasionally terse debate.
Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich
GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal
GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
Turkey Bowl by the numbers: The New Canaan-Darien football rivalry
New Canaan made it five straight Turkey Bowl victories over Darien when the rivals clashed for the 95th time since 1928 on Thanksgiving day in Darien. The Blue Wave (6-4) had a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but New Canaan (9-1) came back to win 13-10 with two field goals from Ty Groff and a 20-yard touchdown run by Hunter Telesco.
After moving from South Africa, this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT
DARIEN — After decades of creating and protecting Darien’s natural landscape, former Darien Land Trust president and retiring trustee Chris Filmer gets his own "I Spy Corner" in land he helped preserve. Filmer, who was honored recently by the state government and members of the community for his...
Stamford marijuana dispensary, approved for recreational sale, looks to hire 40 more employees
STAMFORD — Fine Fettle Dispensary plans to hire about 40 more people to work at its location in the city as Connecticut moves closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced earlier this week that Fine Fettle Stamford, which opened in February, was one...
Alleged squatter, lawsuits complicate planned Cobb's Mill Inn restoration in Weston
WESTON — Efforts to renovate and reopen one of the town's oldest buildings over the last couple years have been sidelined by lawsuits over ownership of the property and allegations of the presence of a squatter living on the site. Cobb's Mill Inn, which was built as a sawmill...
Release of violent offenders in CT under review after Naugatuck felon accused of killing his child
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Despite a criminal history fraught with violence and income low enough to be eligible for a public defender, a Naugatuck man was free after posting $375,000 bond and was able to live with his 11-month-old daughter who police say he killed last week.
Rick Magee (opinion): I went to New York City and lived to tell about it. So can you.
A couple of weeks ago I went to New York City for the day. My wife and son went with me. Some of my poetry students met us there and we checked out several bookshops. The experience was not terrifying. Everyone had a great time. Manhattan was not a war...
Norwalk police: One killed in Sunday morning crash
NORWALK — A person was killed in a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Sunday morning, according to Norwalk police. Officers were called to the crash, which occurred just south of the road's intersection with Lowe Street, soon after 8 a.m., Lt. Terrence Blake said in an email.
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
