Greenwich, CT

John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich

GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
GREENWICH, CT
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal

GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
GREENWICH, CT
Turkey Bowl by the numbers: The New Canaan-Darien football rivalry

New Canaan made it five straight Turkey Bowl victories over Darien when the rivals clashed for the 95th time since 1928 on Thanksgiving day in Darien. The Blue Wave (6-4) had a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but New Canaan (9-1) came back to win 13-10 with two field goals from Ty Groff and a 20-yard touchdown run by Hunter Telesco.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Norwalk police: One killed in Sunday morning crash

NORWALK — A person was killed in a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Sunday morning, according to Norwalk police. Officers were called to the crash, which occurred just south of the road's intersection with Lowe Street, soon after 8 a.m., Lt. Terrence Blake said in an email.
NORWALK, CT
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
LITCHFIELD, CT

