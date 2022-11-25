ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club or country? Chicago’s Premier League fans face a dilemma when the US plays England at the World Cup.

By John Keilman, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
World Cup fan Joshua Houlihan in the front yard of his Volo home. Houlihan has no problem supporting England over the U.S. national team. H. Rick Bamman / for the/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When the U.S. men’s national soccer team plays England in the World Cup Friday, there’s a chance soccer fan Danny Hodorowski will encounter a dilemma that could vex the most stouthearted patriot.

Picture this: England captain Harry Kane, who normally plays for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, steps up to the penalty spot with a chance to score for his nation. Twelve yards away stands the American goalkeeper Matt Turner, who plays for Tottenham’s despised London rival, Arsenal.

Hodorowski, who’s from Aurora, roots for the U.S. national team. But he really roots for Tottenham, a club he has followed since American forward Clint Dempsey had a short stint there a decade ago.

So with a Spurs star like Kane leading England’s squad, which will Hodorowski choose? Club or country?

“I’m torn,” he said. “It’s hard not to have that allegiance to a club you put a lot of time and support into year in and year out. The U.S. (has a chance to play) in the World Cup every four years and I’d like them to do well, but I’d like the Spurs players to do well too.”

Such quandaries will be commonplace Friday, a sign of how deeply embedded Premier League fandom has become in the Chicago area. Many teams have official fan clubs here, and supporters pack designated bars on weekend mornings when the games begin across the Atlantic.

“It’s been amazing,” said Joe Davis, who has seen the explosive growth since becoming a Manchester City fan in the 1990s, when watching a game meant finding the rare bar with a satellite feed. “I’m really happy to see the spread. Pubs are filling to capacity, and there are sometimes people being turned away.”

All but one member of the 26-man England squad plays in the Premier League (the exception is 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, who plays in Germany but is widely expected to be snapped up by an English colossus next summer). Many are stars on the most prominent clubs.

Six players on the American team also earn a living in the Premier League, but they either play on lower profile teams such as Fulham and Leeds United or serve as big team backups, like Turner and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Brian Wolff, head of the Chelsea Chicago supporters group, said he won’t cheer any harder for the U.S. because of Pulisic’s club pedigree.

“I’m not rooting for one player or another,” he said. “Whoever performs well for the U.S. is paramount.”

Not all fans feel that way.

Arsenal, a team based in North London, has three players on the England squad, including Bukayo Saka, who scored twice in the team’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran Monday. Saka is among the most beloved Arsenal players, and Dili Yang, head of the supporters club Chicago Gooners, said that makes it hard to root against him, even though she’d like to see the U.S. team do well.

“I love Saka so much,” she said. “It’s a player-by-player emotion. If he scored against Matt Turner, I’d be excited for him.”

Her fellow Gooner, Matt Williams, has a different attitude. Though his father is English and he’s a passionate Arsenal fan, he doesn’t root against his country. His only hope for Saka during the U.S.-England match is that the young forward doesn’t get injured.

“When it comes to the international matches, I’m USA first,” he said.

Seth Smith, who roots for Manchester United, said he’s excited by the young talent on the U.S. squad and is pulling for them to win, though his mood could shift depending on the situation.

“If (Manchester United forward) Marcus Rashford scored a hat trick against the U.S., it would be disappointing on a national level but I’d be happy for him,” he said. “If Harry Kane sent one over the goal I’d be laughing my butt off.”

For Ben Foster, a Tottenham fan so devoted he has served on the board of the Chicago supporters’ group, there is no predicament. Country comes before club.

“The USA isn’t perfect as a country, but it’s my country and my team,” he wrote in an email. “If Kane lines up against Matt Turner then I hope Kane skies it high over the cross bar and the USA gets any result possible.”

Fellow Spurs fan Andy Juvan is also pulling for the U.S., but not at the expense of Tottenham players.

“I want Kane and (Spurs defender Eric Dier) to do well, especially because it might affect them psychologically when the Premier League resumes,” he said.

Manchester City, the class of the Premier League over the last decade, has five players on England’s squad, more than any other club. But Davis, who travels to England twice a year to watch the Citizens play, said he’s still all in for Team USA — not least because he wants bragging rights over other members of City’s international fan base.

“At the end of the day, this is where I’m born and raised,” he said. “There’s definitely no way I want to lose to England.”

The most serene Premier League fan awaiting the U.S.-England game might be Joshua Houlihan, an 8-year-old from Volo who also roots for mighty Manchester City. He wore his England jersey to school Monday to signal his fandom and will be pulling for the heavily favored team again Friday, when he predicts a 3-2 win over the U.S.

“They have a better team and I already follow them,” he said.

jkeilman@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @JohnKeilman

Comments / 0

 

