Zanesville, OH

A holiday classic on stage this weekend

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE − Movement on Main will present "The Nutcracker" on Saturday and Sunday at Secrest Auditorium. Shows are at 2 and 6 p.m. each day.

The ballet tells the tale of Clara, who is given a special nutcracker doll from her Uncle Drosselmeyer. Adventure awaits as her nutcracker doll transforms into a prince who battles the fearsome Mouse Queen. Together, they defeat the Mouse Queen and begin a journey through the Land of the Snow. With the help of the dazzling Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince travel to the Land of the Sweets, where they are showered with treats and entertained with dances from faraway lands.

The age of performers spans decades, with the youngest just 4 years old. Many characters are portrayed by high school students, with help from some staff and guest professional dancers.

Presale tickets range from $15 to $25 depending on seating and be purchased via the Secrest Auditorium website.

