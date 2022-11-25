Local News Briefs

Muskingum Y funding Blessing Bags

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County Family YMCA is providing funding for the Blessing Bags program for students of John McIntire Elementary School of Zanesville City Schools through the current school year.

The bags are typically packed on Fridays with shelf-stable food for students to take home. Providing the bags is a way to eliminate food insecurity for students when school is not in session.

The Wild receives funding

CUMBERLAND − The Wilds recently received $3,603 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums via a third wave of reimbursements under the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program from the American Rescue Plan. The wave is $6.5 million to a variety of entities in different states. Funding can be use for food, vet care, life support systems, transport, real property debt, utilities and more.

OUZ holding food drive

ZANESVILLE − Ohio University Zanesville Social Work Student Association is holding a canned food drive to directly benefit the Life Well Shelter and Free Store, 857 Putnam Ave. Deadline for donations is Nov. 30. Items can dropped off in donation boxes at Elson Hall on the OUZ Campus. Focus is on canned fruits and vegetables.