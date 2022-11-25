ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA96U_0jNEvIns00

Muskingum Y funding Blessing Bags

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County Family YMCA is providing funding for the Blessing Bags program for students of John McIntire Elementary School of Zanesville City Schools through the current school year.

The bags are typically packed on Fridays with shelf-stable food for students to take home. Providing the bags is a way to eliminate food insecurity for students when school is not in session.

The Wild receives funding

CUMBERLAND − The Wilds recently received $3,603 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums via a third wave of reimbursements under the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program from the American Rescue Plan. The wave is $6.5 million to a variety of entities in different states. Funding can be use for food, vet care, life support systems, transport, real property debt, utilities and more.

OUZ holding food drive

ZANESVILLE − Ohio University Zanesville Social Work Student Association is holding a canned food drive to directly benefit the Life Well Shelter and Free Store, 857 Putnam Ave. Deadline for donations is Nov. 30. Items can dropped off in donation boxes at Elson Hall on the OUZ Campus. Focus is on canned fruits and vegetables.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Craft & Vendor Show at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, oh – The holidays are about giving, and a great gift to give to a small business is your help and support. Today is Small Business Saturday. A day to appreciate, celebrate, and support small businesses. In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
Mount Vernon News

Central Ohio Technical College announces new board members

NEWARK – Dr. Mark Law and Rhoda Warnock have been appointed as members of the Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) fiduciary board of trustees. Warnock began her career at the Coshocton Grain Company (CGC) upon graduation from COTC in 1984. She embarked on her lifelong career at CGC as a computer specialist and progressed to the position of CEO/CFO. Rhoda completed a Regulation D stock sale of nearly $2 million to leverage funds for the construction of a $13 million grain elevator expansion in Illinois while managing the two Ohio elevators. Most recently, she directed the construction of the $10 million Coshocton soy processing plant and rebranded that sector of CGC.
NEWARK, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Coopermill Road

Around 2 o’clock today, November 27th, the Muskingum Country sheriff’s office got a report of a house fire on Coopermill Road. Once fire fighters arrived on scene, the owner of the home would not allow firemen into the home to extinguish the fire and threatened the fire department. He then went back into the home and proceeded to barricade the door. The fire department couldn’t get in, the sheriff’s office was then called to the scene.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

What Thanksgiving foods can your dogs safely eat?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not just humans who enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feasts. Dogs also enjoy getting their portion of the meal, but there are some Thanksgiving foods that our four-legged friends should not eat. The American Kennel Club said Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in...
COLUMBUS, OH
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy