Don’t wait to get your Christmas tree from these Connecticut farms

A truck with 800 Christmas trees arrive from Fontaine in North Vermont. Over the coming days a total of 2,400 trees will be delivered to Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor due to a shortage. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

For many, it’s tradition after the Thanksgiving feast has been eaten and the turkey coma has subsided to go out and find the perfect Christmas tree. It’s time to start thinking about glittering lights, dazzling ornaments, a list for Santa and presents under the tree.

Head out with family to buy a tree — cut-your-own or pre-cut. Most farms open the day after Thanksgiving for Christmas tree sales and you don’t want to wait. With the high demand during the pandemic and trees needing time to mature, farms could run out any day, so check websites or Facebook pages, before you get in the car. According to many of the Christmas tree farms, due to high demand during the pandemic, there are trees, but the larger ones may be harder to find.

Some farms require mask-wearing inside their shops, and some allow leashed dogs. Here is a list of tree sellers in the Hartford area that have firs, pines and spruces. The list is not all-inclusive.

Dzen Tree Farm, 215 Barber Hill Road in South Windsor, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price is $90 per tree. Reindeer can be seen by visitors. Saturday and Sunday, Santa Claus is there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the café-gift shop-doughnut shop is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. dzentreefarm.com .

Belltown Hill Orchards , 483 Matson Hill Road in Glastonbury, has pre-cut trees, $95 to $120, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $65 cut-your-own on Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. belltownhillorchards.com .

Killam & Bassette Farmstead , 1098 Main St. in Glastonbury, has pre-cut trees, for $50 to $150, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. kbfarmstead.com .

Cavanna’s Farm , 80 Woodland St. in Glastonbury, is open Fridays 1 to 4 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 12. Prices for cut-your-own trees range from $79 to $99, cash only. facebook.com/cavannasfarm1903 .

Gegetskas Family Christmas Tree Farm, 1 East Granby Road in Windsor, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas from noon to 5 p.m., and on weekdays by appointment by calling 860-841-1150. All trees are pre-cut, for $45 and up. Live, potted rental trees available. facebook.com/gegetskas-family-christmas-tree-farm-147460129210694 .

Botticello Farms, 209 Hillstown Road in Manchester, is open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All trees are pre-cut, but the farm will give a tree a fresh cut at the time of purchase. Price is $50 and up. A Holiday Market will take place there on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., selling gifts and holiday decorations. botticellofarms.com .

Breezy View Farm , 1501 Hill St. in Suffield, has cut-your-own trees for $70 Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. facebook.com/pages/BreezyViewFarm/111136362384570 .

Karabin Farms , 894 Andrews St. in Southington, is open weekdays appointment only for pre-cut trees and cut-your-own, $75 and up, and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. karabinfarms.com .

Mark’s Christmas Trees , 1030 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford, is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pre-cut trees range from $30 to $150. markschristmastrees.com .

Hickory Ridge Tree Farm, 108 South River Road in Coventry, is open Wednesday to Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-own and pre-cut trees range from $35 to $115. hickoryridgetreefarm.com .

Happy Tree Acres, 81 Woodbridge Road in Coventry, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $50 and up. facebook.com/Happy-tree-acres-106318068387553 .

Patch’s Hillside Farm , 372 Burnt Hill Road in Hebron, has pre-cut trees on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on weekdays by appointment by calling 203-228-8102. $40 and up. facebook.com/PatchsHillsideFarmLLC

Pell Family Farm , 123 Kibbe Grove Road in Somers, is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $70 to $140. pell-farms.com .

Evergreen Acres , 464 Windham Ave. in Colchester, is open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $60. Evergreenacresct.com .

Cedar Ledge Tree Farm , 260 Coventry Road in Mansfield, is open weekdays noon to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $61 and up. cedarledgetreefarm.com .

Kogut’s Hemlock Hill Christmas Tree Farm , 304 Parker Ave. in Meriden, is open Wednesdays noon to 5 p.m., Thursdays and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-cut trees are $25 to $125 . hemlockhilltreefarm.com .

Barry Farms, 195 Mansfield Road in Harwinton, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cut-your-own and pre-cut trees are $65 each. barryfarmsllc.com .

Deeply Rooted Farms, 91 Terryville Road in Harwinton, is open Friday noon to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $68-$70. deeplyrootedfarms.net .

Maple Hollow Tree Farm , 53 Carpenter Road in New Hartford, is open Wednesdays to Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are $70. Pre-cut trees are marked with pricing. maplehollowtreefarm.com .

Holiday Farm , 25 Hayward Road in New Hartford, is open 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. weekends, weekdays by appointment only by calling 860-201-7476 or 860-482-4971. Cut-your-own trees are $70. holidayfarmct.com .

Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm , 167 Wopowog Road in East Hampton, is open Mondays 1 p.m. to dark, Fridays 11 a.m. to dark and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-own is $70 a tree. facebook.com/charliebrownschristmastreefarm .