Ballet Theatre Company makes ‘The Nutcracker’ about candy, not cultural stereotypes

West Hartford’s Ballet Theatre Company takes its sugar plums seriously. It has turned its annual “Nutcracker” into a candy land. In doing so, it is also removing some of the visual elements of the ballet which often get accused of promoting racial stereotyping and cultural appropriation.

“It’s still Tchaikovsky’s score,” says Ballet Theatre Company Artistic Director Stephanie Dattellas, who conceived of the new interpretation. “We just reimagined what the story should be. Instead of not representing cultures correctly, it’s about the Land of Sweets.”

In a way, the production is an extension of ideas Dattellas had when Ballet Theater Company danced Carl Davis’ “Aladdin” ballet earlier this year. For that show, Dattellas sought a respectful view of the Middle Eastern South Asian cultures represented in the ballet, collaborating with a North Indian choreographer and questioning elements that seemed inauthentic or insensitive.

For “The Nutcracker,” questionable characterizations of other countries have been taken out entirely and rethought as sugar-coated dreams. Instead of Spanish chocolate, this “Nutcracker” dances about spicy hot chocolate. Instead of Russians, there are peppermints. Instead of making the Coffee dance about Arabia, a new coffee-themed couple, Captain Cappuccino and Ms. Macchiato, has been created. The general setting is an elaborate tea party — not a Chinese tea dance as is commonly done.

A dance that was already about sweets, with no strong cultural backdrop is “Dance of the Reed Pipes.” It traditionally brings marzipan to life but has been rethought now for macarons, led by a Madame Macaron.

As for the dancers, the Sugar Plum Fairy is danced by Lauren Lovette, a former principal dancer for New York City Ballet. The Cavalier is played by Luigi Crispino of American Ballet Theatre. The Dew Drop Fairy is Lindsey Donnell of Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Over 70 costumes were created by designer Pat Nurnberger for the newly sweetened second act. Dattellas says that when she told Nurnberger her ideas and wondered if it was even possible to create such a wardrobe in a limited amount of time, the designer responded “We have to do this!” Dattellas says Nurnberger’s research involved buying “every chocolate bar she could find.”

“Everything is coated in sugar and spice,” the director says. She marvels at how well the outfits turned out. “It’s one thing to build a costume,” she explains, “and another to create one you can dance in.” She describes how the macaron costumes recreate the soft, fluffy texture of that delicate confection.

The sugary makeover of the second act is just one example of the creativity and modern outlook that Ballet Theater Company brings to its “Nutcracker.” The company has an ongoing collaboration with the Bloomfield-based hip-hop dance company Studio 860, whose dancers are cast as the mice in the big battle scene where the nutcracker toy turns human. Ballet dancers play the soldiers who confront the mice.

Traditionally, “The Nutcracker” could be seen as a fantasy of international travel. Dattellas says her changes let audiences focus on a larger theme of the show. “It’s an opportunity to indulge in sweets. What’s more fun than that? That’s a fantasy!”

Ballet Theatre Company’s “The Nutcracker” will be performed Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at The Bushnell’s Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. The 11 a.m. Sunday performance is sensory-friendly, open to the public and also offering tickets to child advocacy groups. $43-$78. dancebtc.org/The-Nutcracker .

Reach reporter Christopher Arnott at carnott@courant.com .