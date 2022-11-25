ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Coming to Netflix: Emotional Christmas movie ‘The Noel Diary’ filmed in Connecticut

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The new Christmas movie on Netflix may have Connecticut residents doing doubletakes. “The Noel Diary” was filmed at RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison, Griswold Inn in Essex, New Canaan town hall, Manchester Memorial Hospital and other Connecticut locations.

“The Noel Diary” stars Justin Hartley of “This is Us” as well as James Remar, Bonnie Bedelia, Essence Atkins and Barrett Doss. It is available for viewing on Thanksgiving Day. The movie, based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans, was directed by Charles Shyer, who made “Private Benjamin” and “The Parent Trap.”

Andrew Gernhard, the film’s producer and founder, has been making Christmas movies in Connecticut for about five years now. His production company, Rocky Hill-based Synthetic Cinema International, also has been making creature features here since 2004.

“This is not a typical Christmas romance story. It happens to take place at Christmas rather than Christmas being at the forefront of the story,” Gernhard said. “There is a lot of emotion. People are going to cry. This is the year of the sad Christmas movie.”

The hospital scenes were filmed at Manchester Memorial. Gernhard said during filming, only two hospitals in the state had portion shut down due to COVID, which would make filming possible. The other one, Bristol Hospital, was booked by “Call Me Jane,” the Sigourney Weaver abortion drama. So “Noel Diary” got Manchester.

Southington actor

An 8-year-old Southington boy plays a role that is small, but crucial to the plot. Baylen Bielitz, a third-grader at Derynoski School, has been building a film career for a few years. He had fun making “The Noel Diary.”

“I got to be in a tree. That was fun. The movie was shot in the summer. They had fake snow everywhere. It smelled good, like cotton balls,” he said.

Next up for Bielitz is “Mothers’ Instinct,” with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. He portrays Hathaway’s son. Then comes “Here’s Yianni!” The drama tells the story of a little boy who lives next door to an elderly man with Alzheimer’s, who grows fond of the child while his memory fades away.

“That one is my biggest role yet,” Bielitz said.

Bielitz’s other screen credits include a small role in “WandaVision,” and the movie “Evil.”

Bielitz has to wait with the rest of the world to see “The Noel Diary.” “They had a screening in L.A. but they didn’t invite the kids,” he said.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
i95 ROCK

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Train Show, Glow Lights Festival & Christmas in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30. The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WJLA

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoppers Search for Savings on Black Friday

The morning rain didn’t keep people from cashing in on good deals this Black Friday. But there’s no question that because most stores' sales now last longer than just day, it’s not the crazy shopping chaos like we used to see. “Black Friday is a season. Retailers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy