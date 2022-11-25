Report: Bills are on Odell Beckham Jr.'s list of upcoming visits

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking a free-agent visit with the Buffalo Bills following Thanksgiving after all.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Beckham will have Buffalo second on his upcoming list of visits. The first is the New York Giants (7-4) and the final one is the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).

The latest update does match a previous report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Per Rap Sheet, Beckham had the Giants and Cowboys on his list of upcoming free-agent visits for after Thanksgiving.

The Bills were not mentioned at that time, however, it appears Buffalo is still very much in it.

On Nov. 9, an update stated that Beckham could be cleared for football this past week. If he’s meeting with teams, that’s likely true.

\Beckham to the Bills takes a hit because of his desire for a long-term contract. He’s said on the record multiple times he does not want to sign a one-year deal.

According to Spotrac, the Bills have approximately $139K in salary cap space. That’s the second least in the NFL.

By comparison, the Cowboys ($7.9 million) and Giants ($3.8M) could easily offer more.

But that doesn’t mean counting out the Bills is a smart idea. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane might figure out a way to sneak Beckham on his roster like he has with other contracts in the past.