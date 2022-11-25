Read full article on original website
Related
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Warnock's church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state
Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Building Foundation has failed to respond to an October inquiry into its charitable status in the state.
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Lost
As the sun began to set on election night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any...
SFGate
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
Mike Pence Said 7 Words That Disqualify Him from Holding Office: Kirschner
"Let's be clear: by extension Mike Pence is saying 'the American people have no right to my relevant testimony,'" former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats "cannot let up until this election is over"
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and a senior adviser to President Biden, says Democrats "cannot let up" in turning out voters ahead of Election Day.
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
NHPR
After second recount, contested House seat returns to Republicans, tipping majority to GOP
A court-ordered recount of a contested race for one of Manchester’s seats at the State House has restored the election night win of Republican incumbent Rep. Larry Gagne. Gagne’s win gives Republicans a 201-198 edge over Democrats in the House, with one race still tied. This recount came...
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
Radar Online.com
GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV
Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Comments / 6