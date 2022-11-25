Sgt Kayla Lloyd is an outstanding Officer with RPD, im completely disheartened but not surprised that the department discriminated against her. Stand by the blue apparently until its a female in blue...I hope her peers and other male officers speak out....I hope other female officers speak out. 🙏 Im so proud of her for vehemently speaking out, this is setting precedent for all those female officers who will come next. Fight like a woman Kayla...and demand the respect. SHAME on them for this disgusting display of toxic male behaviour and shouvnism.
yes I'm praying you will too you get charges pin on you in this town Lincoln parish la..you no nothing about also I pray🙏 through god you win your case.. I been going to court for a year on drug charges they trying to pin on me because they was looking for my x boyfriend but the under cover probation officer they all low down in dirty but god will help you win that battle because Ruston sheriff department informers undercover they all need Jesus😚😭 Christ will protect us all I'm praying God fix how Lincoln parish jail house treat there inmates how they feed them also how they don't worry about who killing us black people all they focus in is drugs but god set how in look low but Lincoln parish sheriff department needs to be investigated on it's a lot of wrong doing crooked thing going on but god will stop it all sooner are later I feel like Lincoln parish out to hurt there people not help 😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢
I dont know officer Lloyd but I suspect she is probably right on every single point mentioned in this article. The main reason I believe her is not because of her but because of other officers behavior. I have observed 3 uniformed officers a few years ago when cop bashing really began to take off ing bigger cities. My friend and I were eating lunch in Ruston when we passed the table of the 3 Ruston officers. My friend thanked them for their service and wished them well. As she turned around with her back to them they made fun of her. Do not hate all officers because of a few bad apples. Get those apples out of the barrel.
