Colchester, VT

Here's a list of all Colchester football players who made this year's all-league list from the Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting!

By Alek Fleury
colchestersun.com
 3 days ago
WCAX

UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
BURLINGTON, VT
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Falls To #14 Plattsburgh State In FirstLight Shootout Opener

The Middlebury men's hockey team dropped a 5-0 decision to 14th-ranked Plattsburgh State in the opening game of the FirstLight Shootout hosted by Norwich. The Panthers will play on Saturday in the tournament's consolation game against #12 Aurora at 4:00 p.m. HIGHLIGHTS. The Cardinals jumped ahead in the first period...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
q30tv.com

Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller

When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
HAMDEN, CT
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
Addison Independent

A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star

It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
BRANDON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing

For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

