Here's a list of all Colchester football players who made this year's all-league list from the Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting!

WCAX
Plattsburgh, Norwich earn wins in FirstLight Shootout semifinals
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh and Norwich are moving on to the FirstLight Shootout championship game following wins over Middlebury and Aurora respectively. The Cardinals blanked the Panthers 5-0 while the Cadets edged the Spartans 4-2.
WCAX
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Falls To #14 Plattsburgh State In FirstLight Shootout Opener
The Middlebury men's hockey team dropped a 5-0 decision to 14th-ranked Plattsburgh State in the opening game of the FirstLight Shootout hosted by Norwich. The Panthers will play on Saturday in the tournament's consolation game against #12 Aurora at 4:00 p.m. HIGHLIGHTS. The Cardinals jumped ahead in the first period...
The Valley Reporter
Board requires dog-owner to build fence, board Otis elsewhere until completed
The Waitsfield Select Board has ordered AJ Wimble and Ashley Metevier to construct a fence large and sturdy enough to keep their 100-pound dog Otis on their North Road property and to board him at a friend’s house until the fence is constructed. But if at any time in...
Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
Joseph Mosher is accused of firing gunshots at an occupied house on Route 122 Friday morning.
q30tv.com
Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller
When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
WCAX
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop at gunpoint Friday morning. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun demanded cash...
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
mynbc5.com
‘Gratitude is my Religion:' Thankful Vermont cancer survivor launching aviation nonprofit
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A woman from Vermont’s Franklin County is pledging to live every day as if it is Thanksgiving, expressing deep gratitude to be alive and channeling that energy into uplifting youth through a new nonprofit. “I used to say, ‘Gratitude is my religion,’” Beth White said...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mychamplainvalley.com
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Jim Lockridge, the director of a Vermont music nonprofit, has leveraged his role in the city’s arts scene into a vocal campaign to preserve the historic building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: This $350,000 townhouse in Milton has a formal dining area and a monthly HOA fee of $125 per month
This condo in Milton has a formal dining area, beautiful kitchen with a custom backsplash and granite countertops and back deck. There is also a living room with a gas fireplace and foyer along with a half bathroom on the first floor. The monthly HOA fee for this condo is $125.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
