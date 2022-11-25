ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Major discovery about mammalian brains surprises researchers

In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on and off at random, even taking hours-long "breaks from work". These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
scitechdaily.com

Unprecedented Detail: Researchers Capture How Genes Fold and Work

The new technique is “like upgrading from the Hubble to the James Webb.”. A new imaging technique captures the three-dimensional architecture of the human genome with unprecedented detail, showing how individual genes fold at the level of nucleosomes, the fundamental units constituting the genome’s three-dimensional architecture. The technology,...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Newsweek

Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists

A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
MedicalXpress

Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds

Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
LOUISIANA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease

Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Smithonian

Researchers Identify Neurons That Might Help Paralyzed People Walk Again

Nine people paralyzed by severe spinal cord injuries regained the ability to walk, thanks to a combination of electrical pulses to the lower spine and physical therapy, reports a study published this month in the journal Nature. The paper builds on work from 2018 that helped three people walk again....
scitechdaily.com

Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia

Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
scitechdaily.com

Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs

The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Link Between Mitochondria and Cancer

A multi-gene expression signature in tumors is associated with aggressive disease and poor patient outcomes, and it has the potential to become a genetic cancer biomarker. The human cell’s primary source of energy, the mitochondria plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer cells. In a study recently published in PLOS ONE, researchers from throughout the world, including Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, have identified a particular gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that is associated with a poor patient outcome.
MedicalXpress

Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease

A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
technologynetworks.com

Synthetic DNA Can Control Cells’ Protein Production

With the help of an AI, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in designing synthetic DNA that controls the cells' protein production. The technology can contribute to the development and production of vaccines, drugs for severe diseases, as well as alternative food proteins much faster and at significantly lower costs than today.

