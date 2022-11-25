Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
MedicalXpress
Major discovery about mammalian brains surprises researchers
In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on and off at random, even taking hours-long "breaks from work". These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
A breakthrough AI can track real-time cell changes revealing a key mystery in biology
Researchers have found a way to observe cell samples to study morphological changes — or the change in form and structure — of cells. This is significant because cells are the basic unit of life, the building blocks of living organisms, and researchers need to be able to observe what could influence the parameters of cells, such as size, shape, and density.
scitechdaily.com
Unprecedented Detail: Researchers Capture How Genes Fold and Work
The new technique is “like upgrading from the Hubble to the James Webb.”. A new imaging technique captures the three-dimensional architecture of the human genome with unprecedented detail, showing how individual genes fold at the level of nucleosomes, the fundamental units constituting the genome’s three-dimensional architecture. The technology,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Creepy HIV memory forces a patient's immune system to keep him always sick
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) limits HIV infection to very low levels in the blood by using anti-HIV medicines. Still, patients living with even controlled HIV infection are found to be at risk of chronic inflammation that further leads to heart and brain disorders, but why?. A team of researchers at George...
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Never-before-seen images show what a migraine looks like in the brain
"This could help us develop new, personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine."
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
I'm a scientist and mom working in a genetics lab testing pregnancy samples. I am the holder of heartbreak.
Becoming a mother changed the way one genetic scientist approaches her work of testing cells from pregnancy, miscarriage, or stillbirth.
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Smithonian
Researchers Identify Neurons That Might Help Paralyzed People Walk Again
Nine people paralyzed by severe spinal cord injuries regained the ability to walk, thanks to a combination of electrical pulses to the lower spine and physical therapy, reports a study published this month in the journal Nature. The paper builds on work from 2018 that helped three people walk again....
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
scitechdaily.com
Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs
The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Scientists debate the role of a virus in multiple sclerosis
An 1975 electron microscope image reveals several spherical Epstein-Barr virus particles. Fred Murphy/CDCA recent study offers the strongest evidence yet of the link between Epstein-Barr virus and MS. Not everyone is convinced.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Link Between Mitochondria and Cancer
A multi-gene expression signature in tumors is associated with aggressive disease and poor patient outcomes, and it has the potential to become a genetic cancer biomarker. The human cell’s primary source of energy, the mitochondria plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer cells. In a study recently published in PLOS ONE, researchers from throughout the world, including Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, have identified a particular gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that is associated with a poor patient outcome.
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
technologynetworks.com
Synthetic DNA Can Control Cells’ Protein Production
With the help of an AI, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in designing synthetic DNA that controls the cells' protein production. The technology can contribute to the development and production of vaccines, drugs for severe diseases, as well as alternative food proteins much faster and at significantly lower costs than today.
