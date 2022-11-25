ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser

’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'

It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022

Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens two years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays

Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA

