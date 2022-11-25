Read full article on original website
Light the Season holiday event returns in Allegheny Township
The annual Light the Season holiday kickoff event is returning to Allegheny Township. Light the Season begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Allegheny Township Municipal Complex. The community gathering has been on hiatus since 2019 because of ongoing covid conditions and construction on the township building. Township Manager Greg...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser
’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'
It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022
Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Victorian house tour, community Christmas celebrations, choral concert
• New Alexandria Center for Active Adults has bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the center, 207 W. Main St. Cost: $16, includes 16 bingo sheets. Specials available. Details: 724-668-7005. • Norwin Historical Society will sponsor a Homes for the Holidays House Tour, from 3:30 to 8 p.m....
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Santa Claus pays a visit to Leechburg's Small Business Saturday
Leechburg was among the towns across the Alle-Kiski Valley that had a Small Business Saturday event. The event was started by American Express about a decade ago to promote shopping at small businesses the day after Black Friday, which has been dominated by big box retailers. One of the visitors...
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shabbat morning services, Light Up Night events and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. First Friday Family Services, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Levin 1 Religious School students will lead. Oneg to follow. Religious school classroom day (in-person only), 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens two years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
Community holds dinner fundraiser for local 5-year-old boy recovering from heart surgery
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local community members came together in Greensburg at a dinner fundraiser to help support a 5-year-old boy recovering from surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Conor Watson has been in the hospital for the last 38 days after a routine open-heart surgery ran...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays
Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
