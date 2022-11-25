Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.

13 DAYS AGO