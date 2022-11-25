First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face. With Saturday's 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP pond that is going to have ripples heading into championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO