Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
Ohio State Loses Another Key Starter For Michigan Game
Ohio State is a little banged up heading into "The Game" this afternoon. Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of several Buckeyes who were declared out before today. Right guard Matt Jones, who was a game-time decision, has now been ruled out, according to...
Archie Griffin remembers physicality and intensity of Ohio State vs. Michigan game
Even though he was from Columbus, Ohio, Michigan football made their pitch to recruit Archie Griffin to become a Wolverine. "When Coach (Woody) Hayes recruited me, he talked about this game," the two-time Heisman Trophy winner said on ESPN's "College GameDay." "When Bo recruited me at Michigan, he talked about this game. So this game is huge, and those guys are fierce rivals."
Why The Buckeyes Lost To Michigan - And What They Should Do About It
It's a rainy, miserable day in Columbus that seems to reflect the mood Ohio State fans are feeling. Over on campus, the Buckeyes have some serious soul-searching to do. I shouldn't have to start by stating the obvious to Ohio State fans, but perhaps you are reading this and you're not a die-hard Buckeye: beating Michigan is the only thing that matters when you play for the Scarlet and Gray.
Here's The Updated Weather Report For Ohio State-Michigan Game
The weather report is looking promising ahead of Saturday's massive rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The forecast in Columbus is calling for mostly sunny skies and 54-degree temperatures at kickoff time. The Buckeyes have been forced to play in some difficult weather conditions over the last few weeks....
What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan
Ohio State saw its undefeated season come to an end with a 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday. It marked the Wolverines’ second straight win in the series and their first victory in Columbus in 22 years. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in...
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, The Game, Jim Harbaugh & Ryan Day, Blake Corum/Player Health
It's finally here. Let's tee it up and get after it in Columbus!
Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 27): Purdue Drubs Duke in Record-Setting Weekend
Purdue became the first team since UCLA in 1968 to win back-to-back neutral-site games by 18 or more points against top-10 ranked teams after beating No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga in Portland. Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the 75-56 win over Duke on Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Revisiting 2006 legendary No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup
No. 2 Ohio State meets No. 3 Michigan in a battle of 11-0 teams at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, and that is going to conjure up memories of 2006. That was the last time both teams were unbeaten heading into The Game, and that No. 1 vs. No. 2 rivalry is considered by many to be the greatest game in a series that dates back to 1897.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: What Clemson's loss to South Carolina means for Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and more
First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face. With Saturday's 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP pond that is going to have ripples heading into championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.
ng-sportingnews.com
Matt Rhule hire just what Nebraska needs to build solid future in Big Ten
Matt Rhule might not be a splash hire for Nebraska. That doesn't mean he can't be the right hire for the Huskers. Nebraska hired Rhule on Saturday; one day after the Huskers completed a 4-8 season with a 24-17 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa. You read...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach
Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl
If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rivals Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a disappointing regular season for the Crimson Tide, but it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Officials miss blatant FSU facemask penalty against Florida QB Anthony Richardson on game-ending play, halting comeback
Florida and Florida State engaged in a thrilling rivalry meeting on Friday, one that saw the Seminoles end a three-game, four-year losing streak to the Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. But the Seminoles' 45-38 victory over Florida wasn't without controversy. Indeed, on the Gators' final offensive play from scrimmage, the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ohio State's Ryan Day is no John Cooper, but Michigan is becoming a problem
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Stop with the John Cooper comparisons. Yes, Ryan Day dropped to 1-2 in The Game after No. 3 Michigan hammered No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in the Wolverines' first victory at Ohio Stadium since Cooper's last regular-season game in 2000. Day is the first Ohio State...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'
Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
Here's where the Detroit Red Wings' new red-and-black jerseys rank among NHL teams
When the Detroit Red Wings take the ice on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’ll be making history, of sorts: The franchise will wear black — or at least black stripes — for the first time in 95 seasons. That’s part of Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” uniform program for the 2022-23 season. It’s the second iteration from the NHL’s official supplier, after a round of alternates during the 2020-21 season. ...
