Debary, FL

leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation

A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help

The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WSFA

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families

For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
PALM COAST, FL
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

