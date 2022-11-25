Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
aroundosceola.com
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
WSFA
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Up Family's Driveway with a 'Wink' on Her Face and Asks to Be Let in
A kitten ran up a family's driveway with a "wink" on her face, and asked to be let in. In early November, a Good Samaritan from Orlando, FL was stunned to find a little kitten running up her driveway, meowing for attention. When the kitten got closer, she noticed that...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
WESH
Missing teenage boy found safe in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy reported missing has been located. Friday night was the last time the 17-year-old had been seen in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was later found safe on Saturday.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
WFTV
Photos: Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive Friday. (WFTV/WFTV)
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
click orlando
Deputies investigate death of Marion County inmate after jail officials subdue him during cell check
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Marion County inmate after six detention deputies deployed pepper foam and subdued him during a routine cell inspection Friday morning. According to deputies, the investigation was prompted after detention authorities at Marion County Jail responded...
WESH
Residents celebrate Thanksgiving together at Winter Park nursing center
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The atmosphere and the events for Thanksgiving are all set for the residents of The Garden Cafe at the Gardens at DePugh Nursing Center in Winter Park. "We are very grateful and thankful that we have this opportunity and we share with each other," said resident Lou Parker.
Comments / 3