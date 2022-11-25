Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
ByBit To Support Institutional Clients Via $100M Fund
Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has established a $100 million fund to serve institutional clients “during this challenging period in the crypto industry,” as per a statement released by the company on Thursday. Bybit revealed that it will be offering up to $10 million to both current and prospective...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network starts Presale with 200% price increase – Fantom and Cardano Whales expect ORY to list in Top 100
The bear market has devastated portfolios globally, and the famous one-liner from Warren Buffet seems appropriate: ”It’s only when the tide goes out that you know who’s been swimming naked.”. Many projects have failed, but projects such as Oryen Network swim against the general tide, which has...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Adoption will Impact the Current Payment Infrastructure
As the adoption rate for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, a recent survey carried out by Innopay, an expert in digital transactions, and Paypers, an analysis provider has shown that cryptocurrencies will see more use cases. According to the survey conducted between June and September 2022, 88% of the respondents, most...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
ffnews.com
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
decrypt.co
Several US States Open Investigation Into Crypto Lender Genesis: Report
State regulators are turning their attention to troubled crypto firm Genesis Global Capital for potential securities violations. Following the collapse of FTX, multiple U.S. regulatory agencies have opened investigations into FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators as the contagion continues. Now the Alabama Securities Commission and other states are...
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
coingeek.com
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
hackernoon.com
Crypto Market Outlook: Looking Back to Forge New Milestones
This year, the digital currency ecosystem has been a focus for investors, journalists, regulators, critics, and evangelists alike. Uncertainty in the global ecosystem has seen gains and significant losses as the cryptocurrency world has been shaken hard. The combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that has affected major economies has proliferated into the crypto world.
straightarrownews.com
Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule on ESG retirement investments
The Labor Department is clearing a path for people to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when choosing retirement plans. The move reverses a Trump-era ruling that restricted financial firms to only consider how investments perform when determining what plans it would offer participants. ESG funds...
5 Lessons the Crypto Industry must learn from the FTX Disaster
A Web 3 veteran veteran shares five things that must happen for Web3 to recover and build back trust.
cryptopotato.com
South Korea Confiscates Over $100 Million from Terra’s Co-founder: Report
The seizure is intended to prevent the Terra executive from disposing of the assets before his trial this week. South Korean prosecutors have seized more than $100 million worth of assets belonging to Shin Hyun-Seong (Daniel Shin), the co-founder of Terraform Labs, for his role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May.
forkast.news
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
forkast.news
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
thecoinrise.com
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Futures Market Now Flashing Historically Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm says that the Bitcoin (BTC) futures market is flashing a reading that has previously marked market bottoms. IntoTheBlock reveals that Bitcoin is witnessing steep backwardation, a condition where BTC futures contracts are priced significantly lower than the value of the king crypto in spot markets. According...
decrypt.co
Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis
As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.
CNBC
Citigroup faulted by U.S. banking regulators for poor data management in 'living will' review
Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages financial data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday. The bank's issues could hurt its ability to produce accurate reports in times of duress, and that could hamper the firm's ability...
Comments / 0