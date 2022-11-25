ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

ByBit To Support Institutional Clients Via $100M Fund

Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has established a $100 million fund to serve institutional clients “during this challenging period in the crypto industry,” as per a statement released by the company on Thursday. Bybit revealed that it will be offering up to $10 million to both current and prospective...
thecoinrise.com

Crypto Adoption will Impact the Current Payment Infrastructure

As the adoption rate for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, a recent survey carried out by Innopay, an expert in digital transactions, and Paypers, an analysis provider has shown that cryptocurrencies will see more use cases. According to the survey conducted between June and September 2022, 88% of the respondents, most...
crowdfundinsider.com

Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative

As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
ffnews.com

BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion

BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
decrypt.co

Several US States Open Investigation Into Crypto Lender Genesis: Report

State regulators are turning their attention to troubled crypto firm Genesis Global Capital for potential securities violations. Following the collapse of FTX, multiple U.S. regulatory agencies have opened investigations into FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators as the contagion continues. Now the Alabama Securities Commission and other states are...
dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
coingeek.com

China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry

China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
hackernoon.com

Crypto Market Outlook: Looking Back to Forge New Milestones

This year, the digital currency ecosystem has been a focus for investors, journalists, regulators, critics, and evangelists alike. Uncertainty in the global ecosystem has seen gains and significant losses as the cryptocurrency world has been shaken hard. The combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that has affected major economies has proliferated into the crypto world.
straightarrownews.com

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule on ESG retirement investments

The Labor Department is clearing a path for people to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when choosing retirement plans. The move reverses a Trump-era ruling that restricted financial firms to only consider how investments perform when determining what plans it would offer participants. ESG funds...
cryptopotato.com

South Korea Confiscates Over $100 Million from Terra’s Co-founder: Report

The seizure is intended to prevent the Terra executive from disposing of the assets before his trial this week. South Korean prosecutors have seized more than $100 million worth of assets belonging to Shin Hyun-Seong (Daniel Shin), the co-founder of Terraform Labs, for his role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May.
forkast.news

Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto

Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
forkast.news

Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
thecoinrise.com

One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B

Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
decrypt.co

Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis

As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.

