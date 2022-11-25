A large part of Meta’s Open Arts team was reportedly let go in the mass layoffs at Meta last week that saw 11,000 people cut from the company, according to Artnet News. Because Meta has not responded to requests for comment, it is unclear how much of the team has been cut, but there is confirmation of at least seven layoffs. “You may have heard that Meta laid off 11,000 people last week. I was unfortunately one of them,” wrote Matthew Israel, former Commissions Lead at Open Arts, in a LinkedIn post. According to communications on LinkedIn, it appears that Rafael...

