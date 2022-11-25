Read full article on original website
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
thecoinrise.com
Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy
Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
ffnews.com
Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced the launch of a $100 million support fund to shore up institutional market makers during this challenging period in the crypto industry. The fund will offer a helping hand to Bybit’s dedicated institutional clients with a maximum of up...
CoinTelegraph
Binance says its Industry Recovery Initiative has 7 enrollees, 150 applicants
Binance announced on Nov. 24 that it is spearheading the creation of a so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) on BloombergTV. New details about the project to “lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry” have been released on the exchange’s blog. The...
forkast.news
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business.
ffnews.com
UK SMEs Could Be Missing Out on Up to £25m Extra Revenue
Small- and medium-sized enterprises could be losing out on an average of an extra 21% in revenue per year due to lack of technology, according to recent research of 250 UK SME Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)***. The revelation comes from research commissioned by the all-in-one modern travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, TripActions. With small- and medium-sized businesses making up 99.8% of the United Kingdom business population1, this additional revenue could generate a major boost to UK GDP.
techaiapp.com
Crypto Exchange Bitget Expands to Africa. Plans To Hire 400 New Workers
The cryptocurrency winter has been colder for some than others. While some cryptocurrency exchanges are forced to conduct massive employee layoffs to weather the bear market, others like Bitget continue to make massive hires to improve their services. On November 25, the cryptocurrency and crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announced its...
bitcoinist.com
Post-event review / Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi – Unleashing the potential for the future tech development
The 2nd edition of Web3 Delight took place in Abu Dhabi on the 15th of November, During the Formula 1 and FinTech week. This hybrid event attracted over 3,000++ in-person and online participants from over 40 countries worldwide. Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi was designed around Web3 value chain, in other...
financefeeds.com
DBS Bank completes blockchain-powered intraday repo trade on J.P. Morgan in few hours
“Repurchase agreements or repos are a traditional and well-established method of raising financing, but infrastructural and technical inefficiencies meant the minimum term has usually been one day. In the past, banks around the world had to explore alternative routes for intraday financing requirements.”. DBS has become the first bank in...
Meta Layoffs Reportedly Target Arts Team as Thousands Are Let Go
A large part of Meta’s Open Arts team was reportedly let go in the mass layoffs at Meta last week that saw 11,000 people cut from the company, according to Artnet News. Because Meta has not responded to requests for comment, it is unclear how much of the team has been cut, but there is confirmation of at least seven layoffs. “You may have heard that Meta laid off 11,000 people last week. I was unfortunately one of them,” wrote Matthew Israel, former Commissions Lead at Open Arts, in a LinkedIn post. According to communications on LinkedIn, it appears that Rafael...
UAE Suffers Crypto Investor Remorse After FTX Crisis
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to be felt around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates, which had been in the midst of establishing itself as a crypto hub. A Sunday (Nov. 27) report by Bloomberg News noted that many in that country have begun to reassess...
coingeek.com
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
Most CFOs never liked crypto—even before FTX’s collapse
Crypto is unregulated and volatile. Its true worth is ephemeral. Investing in it is risky. In other words, for most CFOs it’s a total nightmare combination they’ve tried to stay far away from. (Most CFOs are unwilling to put it on the balance sheet.) Which has made the collapse of exchange FTX both a finance horror story—but also an ‘I told you so’ moment.
cryptoglobe.com
IOG and University of Edinburgh Launch Blockchain Decentralisation Research Project
Recently, Aggelos Kiayias, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy at University of Edinburgh and the Chief Scientist at Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, introduced the Edinburgh Decentralisation Index (EDI) project. IOG CTO Romain Pellerin called EDI, which is designed to measure...
