Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Get 25% off Kasa Smart Lightbulbs with this Amazon Black Friday deal
Creating your own smart home has never been easier. Gone are the days of having to spend tens of thousands of dollars to have your entire home hardwired to a central smart hub. These days, you can just get a basic Amazon Echo Smart Hub and then purchase a few devices (like these nifty smart lightbulbs) to get all the features you want.
MySanAntonio
Shark vacuums are up to 30% off on Amazon for Black Friday
It’s a long time until home appliance robots become sentient, so take advantage of the brief time when they lack emotions and get yourself a robot vacuum to do the dirty work for you. Right now, a number of Shark vacuums are up to 30% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sales event, including your conventional models as well as robotic ones.
MySanAntonio
The Cricut Maker 3 + digital bundle is $60 off at Amazon for Black Friday
If you’re someone who likes to do crafts and customize things around the house, then you need the right equipment. But going from a digital image to something tangible in the real world takes some impressive machinery that costs a pretty penny. That’s exactly the kind of stuff that Amazon's Black Friday sale is perfect for.
MySanAntonio
Beats Studio Buds are under $100 right now at Amazon during Black Friday
Wireless earbuds have taken over as the most popular way to listen to music and talk on the phone while you’re on the go. They’re comfortable, easy to use, and much more portable than big over-the-ear headphones or wired setups. And if you’re shopping for Black Friday deals, you can save big on top brands like Beats on Amazon.
MySanAntonio
Score a dual-function air fryer and toaster oven for under $100 at Walmart
Decking out your kitchen with equipment and appliances is a seemingly endless endeavor. There are always new devices and innovative technologies being released, and it can be difficult to keep up. But whenever something can handle multiple functions, it makes it a lot easier. That's why we've got our eye on this versatile Chefman dual-function air fryer and toaster oven, which is under $100 as part of Walmart’s Deals for Days for Cyber Monday.
Allrecipes.com
Time to Stock Up — My Grandma's Favorite Trader Joe's Product Ever Is Back
My grandma is what some would call picky, others would lovingly call "particular." If you read my other article on her, you know that she eats the same thing for breakfast every single day, and has for decades. What I didn't include in that article is that the breakfast is just part of a small, limited scope of foods she'll eat at all. But, at 99 years old, you're allowed to be as particular as you want to be, right?
8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...
Thrillist
KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
I visited Publix for the first time to see why Southerners love it so much, and now I wish we had one in NYC
Insider's NYC-based reporter visited a Florida Publix and wishes she had that much brand and flavor variety in her local grocery stores.
Why Costco and Trader Joe's stopped selling your favorite food
When you get to the store, your favorite treats aren't on the shelf. And, to your horror, you learn they're not coming back.
Cracker Barrel Opening Brand New Location
Photo byBy Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shopper who ordered six pack of eggs receives two EGG CUSTARD TARTS on her Sainsbury's order as substitute - as supermarkets start rationing boxes because of shortages
A shopper who ordered six eggs from Sainsbury's received a box of egg custard tarts instead as the country struggles with a shortage on the supermarket shelves. The customer, who made the online order through Uber Eats, said she 'burst out laughing' when she realised they had substituted the product in her basket.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
MySanAntonio
Save $220 on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum with this Black Friday deal
When I was growing up and the Dyson Ball was first released, I had a weird desire to always want one. My parents never did end up buying one for me (who buys a vacuum for their kid?), but I never stopped being fascinated by the technology that Dyson vacuums provide. While the Ball might be what drew people to the brand, it’s not the only option from Dyson.
MySanAntonio
Say cheers to this 30% off deal on YETI wine tumblers
In recent years, they have rightly gained a spot at poolside gatherings and around many a campfire: wine tumblers. They’re the perfect fit for settings where wine glasses — you know, the ones made of actual glass — are impractical. But forget those flimsy plastic versions that are prone to cracking: Wine tumblers truly worth a toast are sturdy and durable, and keep what’s inside — whether you’re sipping a crisp white or a hot cocoa — at its ideal temperature. And in a Black Friday sale by Amazon, you can snag the popular YETI version for 30 percent off.
MySanAntonio
Add a NordicTrack treadmill to your Amazon card for 15% off right now
There are plenty of excuses for not going to the gym this time of year, but they all tend to disappear when there’s a gym literally in your house. Enter Amazon’s sale on NordicTrack treadmills, when you can score the machines, including fold-up versions, for 15% off. NordicTrack...
MySanAntonio
Keurig's single-serve coffee maker is less than $50 at Walmart for Cyber Monday
Coffee is the most popular beverage to wake up with in the United States, and it’s easier than ever to get a quick cup at home thanks to K-cups. Having a Keurig coffee maker allows you to have your morning brew without making a whole pot. And as part of Walmart’s Deals for Days event on Cyber Monday, you can get one without breaking the bank.
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MySanAntonio
Save big on a 75-inch Amazon Fire TV for Black Friday
When it comes to TVs, let’s be honest — size matters. Almost always, bigger is better, and Black Friday is the best time to pick up the biggest TVs on the market at discounted prices. With this deal from Amazon, you can save big on a 75-inch Amazon...
Comments / 0