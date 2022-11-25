ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Flashes Her Toned Thighs In A Skimpy White Romper On The Cover Of 'V Magazine'

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Gigi Hadid might give Carrie Underwood a run for her money if her latest magazine cover is anything to go by, as she was wearing the shortest shorts on the cover of V Magazine‘s latest issue – and showcasing her toned and enviable legs at the same time!

Gigi Hadid Covers V Magazine’s ‘Supermodel, Superhero’ issue

For the cover, the 27-year-old model is wearing a teeny tiny white romper from the Chanel Resort 2023 collection, which came complete with Chanel logo patches sewn on to the towel fabric, teamed with an embellished gold waist belt. She accessorized her high fashion look with a bronze rose-shaped bag, and an embellished matching cuff, while her long blonde hair was worn in a glamorous sweeping down do. Talk about drama!

Fans Blow Up The Comments With Praise

“Proud of you,” one fan wrote, which another echoed, writing, “I’m beyond proud of you,” followed by a white heart emoji. “Obsessed,” commented another fan, who also dropped three fire emojis. “The queen looking great as always,” praised another, followed by three hand-clapping emojis. “Glad you left twitter,” added another fan, which many other fans also addressed in the comments section, in reference to the fact that Gigi deleted her Twitter account following Elon Musk’s controversial takeover.

Helena Christensen Interviews Gigi

It makes sense that one of the biggest models of the moment would be interviewed by one of the most iconic supermodels of all time for the aptly named Supermodel, Superhero issue, which is why Helena Christensen stepped in to do the interviewing honors. The ladies discussed a number of topics in the interview, but one thing that stood out to us the most was when Gigi complimented the 53-year-old icon and her era of supermodels, calling her a pioneer!

“When I think back on what allured me to fashion, it was the images. It was the pioneers like you,” she gushed. “You guys were the best of the best because you understood your place in an image, which is to bring life to it and make it part of a story,” Gigi added, before giving aspiring models some advice of her own. “Being a model is not about just standing there and being a mannequin,” Gigi said. ‘It’s really about being a part of the creative process. The more you understand each part of it, the better model you become.”

Gigi Slams Twitter's New Leadership

As we mentioned earlier, Gigi became one of the many famous faces who took a stand and deleted Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover, and took to Instagram to slam the app's "new leadership."

On her Instagram Story earlier this month, the mom-of-one wrote: "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of. Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm." Shonda Rhimes, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, and Sara Bareilles are among the other A-listers who have bid farewell to the social media app for similar reasons.

