Fox 19
Wet and windy Sunday on tap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will also be a blustery day with sustained winds out of the southwest between 15-25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Expect clouds to stick around once the rain ends and keep Monday...
Fox 19
Cloudy and cooler to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds remain overnight as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°. Drizzle to light showers are possible, but drier air is moving in. Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday mid-to-late morning, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking rain chances throughout holiday weekend
CINCINNATI — Rain is returning for the holiday weekend. We begin Friday morning with some spotty light showers and areas of drizzle. Temperatures will be in the 40s, too!. If you are grabbing any of those early Black Friday deals, bring your rain gear. We will get rid of full on light showers by 7 a.m., with drizzle ending by 9am as low clouds start to clear.
Fox 19
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. The effect remains until...
Fox 19
Clouds clear out on a seasonable Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s. Saturday will start off in the low 30s but warm up in the mid 50s under sunny skies before more clouds move in Saturday evening. Rain moves in late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have more spotty showers linger with cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall amounts will vary between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall, so travel will be wet in the region.
WLWT 5
Light Up the Square kicks off Friday night
CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season! Cincinnati's annual tree lighting ceremony Light Up the Square was Friday night. (Watch the lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree in the player above.) Festivities began at 6 p.m. with live music and special appearances. The tree lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m....
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, road blocked
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft at Collins in East Walnut Hills, road blocked. traffic being diverted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Firefighters perform 'aggressive attack' on Thanksgiving Day fire at Cincinnati townhome
CINCINNATI — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a Cincinnati townhome on Thanksgiving Day. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire happened late Thursday afternoon at 6005 Meyers Dr. in Hartwell. According to Cincinnati District Fire Chief...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Cincinnati CityBeat
9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)
If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
