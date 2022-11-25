CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s. Saturday will start off in the low 30s but warm up in the mid 50s under sunny skies before more clouds move in Saturday evening. Rain moves in late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have more spotty showers linger with cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall amounts will vary between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall, so travel will be wet in the region.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO