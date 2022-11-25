ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

advantagenews.com

Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village

The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Inaugural Christmas Parade draws large crowd in Bethalto

Hundreds of people lined the Expressway in Bethalto Saturday afternoon for the villages’ first-ever Christmas parade. The event was organized by the Bethalto Spirit group kicked off the opening of the Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village in Central Park. Bethalto Spirit member Rachel Roose organized the event. Your browser does...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success

Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday

The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton leaf vacuum to start Monday

Alton's leaf vacuum will be in operation in the city's various aldermanic wards starting next week. Starting on Monday, November 28, the vacuum will spend a week in Wards 3 & 4. The trucks are not scheduled to return once they have provided service to a particular ward. The city...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county

Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert

ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jake Wells

Where to find the best barbecue in town

ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman

Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
BELLEVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Pet of the week: Meet Tripsy

Tripsy is very cute and loving and loves to cuddle, play by herself, and sit at the window. She has quite a range of meows and squeaks, so she’s a talkative girl. Her food is prescription, but she gobbles it up. She does get along with other cats! Tripsy is on a special diet, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. If you are interested in adopting Tripsy, please go to our website at partnersforpetsil.org and fill out an online application.
TROY, IL
advantagenews.com

Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta

Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:04 pm, while at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, IL, the daughter of George M. and Vera A. (Noe) Stanich. She married Roland J. Galletta on December 26, 1976, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. He survives.
BETHALTO, IL

