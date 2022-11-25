ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success

Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
ALTON, IL
Inaugural Christmas Parade draws large crowd in Bethalto

Hundreds of people lined the Expressway in Bethalto Saturday afternoon for the villages’ first-ever Christmas parade. The event was organized by the Bethalto Spirit group kicked off the opening of the Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village in Central Park. Bethalto Spirit member Rachel Roose organized the event. Your browser does...
BETHALTO, IL
Alton leaf vacuum to start Monday

Alton's leaf vacuum will be in operation in the city's various aldermanic wards starting next week. Starting on Monday, November 28, the vacuum will spend a week in Wards 3 & 4. The trucks are not scheduled to return once they have provided service to a particular ward. The city...
ALTON, IL
Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland

Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
ALTON, IL
Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village

The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
BETHALTO, IL
Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county

Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Jake Wells

Where to find the best barbecue in town

ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State announces adult education grants for LCCC

Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of nearly $65,000 from the office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White. The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
GODFREY, IL
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta

Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:04 pm, while at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, IL, the daughter of George M. and Vera A. (Noe) Stanich. She married Roland J. Galletta on December 26, 1976, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. He survives.
BETHALTO, IL

