Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
advantagenews.com
Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success
Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
advantagenews.com
Inaugural Christmas Parade draws large crowd in Bethalto
Hundreds of people lined the Expressway in Bethalto Saturday afternoon for the villages’ first-ever Christmas parade. The event was organized by the Bethalto Spirit group kicked off the opening of the Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village in Central Park. Bethalto Spirit member Rachel Roose organized the event. Your browser does...
advantagenews.com
Alton leaf vacuum to start Monday
Alton's leaf vacuum will be in operation in the city's various aldermanic wards starting next week. Starting on Monday, November 28, the vacuum will spend a week in Wards 3 & 4. The trucks are not scheduled to return once they have provided service to a particular ward. The city...
Roaming St. Louis: Furniture, dignity create a Home Sweet Home
In this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits a furniture bank that’s changing lives. Home Sweet Home collects donated household items and lets people in need choose what they want to make their house a home.
Get a chance to see your holiday home displays on-air
Are you planning on putting up lights at your home this holiday season?
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
advantagenews.com
Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland
Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
Huge crowds hit the stores for Black Friday
Large crowds flocked to the stores in search of Black Friday bargains.
advantagenews.com
Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village
The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
myleaderpaper.com
Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county
Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
Where to find the best barbecue in town
ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
KMOV
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
KMOV
While some stores remain closed, St. Louisans enjoy last-minute shopping on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - While some families begin to gather, a handful of shoppers are feeling thankful that places like Fields foods in Lafayette Square can be a place for their last-minute needs. “We’re doing an Airbnb over in Soulard and we were just looking around for some place that...
edglentoday.com
Groundbreaking to Mark Official Start of Construction for State-of-the-Art East Fire Station
EDWARDSVILLE – City officials are happy to announce a groundbreaking will take place this month for the East Fire Station, a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the City’s ability to serve and protect residents for years to come. The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,...
advantagenews.com
State announces adult education grants for LCCC
Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of nearly $65,000 from the office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White. The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
advantagenews.com
Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta
Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:04 pm, while at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, IL, the daughter of George M. and Vera A. (Noe) Stanich. She married Roland J. Galletta on December 26, 1976, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. He survives.
Comments / 0