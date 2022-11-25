Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats are bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven years under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Winners of four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Soccer vs. Pittsburgh
Gameday is here for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer program, who will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Game time is set for 6 pm at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. You can stream the game online with ESPN+. Today hopes...
Rich Scangarello: In or out?
The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough. One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.
Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals at 3 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. This game is always circled on the...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 12
LEXINGTON, Ky. - After getting back on track against NC State to capture their fifth win in six games, the Louisville football program now heads down the road to Lexington, Ky. for the annual Governor's Cup showdown against in-state rival Kentucky. Their home finale wasn't pretty at times, as both...
Barion Brown shoots down transfer rumors; “BBN for life”
Barion Brown isn’t going anywhere, according to Barion Brown. If you missed it, several weeks ago, reporter Cory Lemer (via Mike Farrell Sports) put out an article discussing coaching and transfer portal rumors, which included a snippet about the Kentucky Wildcats’ promising true freshman. While Lemer didn’t have...
Chris Rodriguez Jr. makes history vs. Louisville
If you’re a Kentucky football fan then you've grown accustom to watching Chris Rodriguez Jr. run all over opposing defenses. Game after game, season after season, the bruising back has made his presence felt when his number has been called upon. Saturday against the program’s biggest rival was no...
Kentucky Football: Defending the Governor’s Cup and more Headlines
Good morning BBN and I hope you all had the Happiest of Thanksgivings! Now that we have enjoyed our turkey and family comradery, it’s time to get in the much and rivalry. But the build up to this Governor’s Cup has been strange. The usual online back and forth tauntings have been subdued. It’s not near as venomous or contentious as it usually is prior to this game.
Kentucky handles No. 25 Louisville: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats ended their regular season with a big win over the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats prevailed 26-13 behind a strong defensive effort forcing three turnovers. This is Kentucky’s fourth consecutive victory over Louisville, all by double digits. It was a field goal fest for Kentucky....
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Kentucky vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Kentucky Football debuts new black helmet vs. Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats football team will debut a new helmet today vs. the Louisville Cardinals. Ahead of kickoff for the 2022 Governor’s Cup, UK revealed its new black helmet, which you can see below. Personally, I like the overall design. The Wildcat logo could probably be a bit smaller,...
Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ feel-good win over Cardinals
The Kentucky Wildcats cap off a disappointing regular season with the win that matters most — a win over the Louisville Cardinals. While it wasn’t a blowout like the previous three meetings, props to Louisville for keeping it under 30 points this year, Kentucky did just enough on the offensive side of the ball, and shut down the Cards on the defensive side, to secure the W.
Kentucky vs. Louisville preview, viewing info and more
My oh my have the tides turned when previewing the 2022 Governor’s Cup. For months leading up to the annual rivalry game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, it appeared as if recent history was destined to repeat itself. The University of Kentucky has won the last...
Chris Oats drops L's down for UK Senior Day vs. Louisville
Chris Oats made sure to drop the L's down while being honored during the Kentucky Football Senior Day vs. Louisville.
State semfinals highlight Friday night football
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip to the state finals on the line for 12 teams on Friday. Here are the highlights from a handful of games across the region:. Bullitt East at Bryan Station; Owensboro at Frederick Douglass; Lou. Centreal at Boyle Co. Franklin Co. at Corbin; Bowling Green...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Kentucky meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
