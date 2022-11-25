Read full article on original website
Related
Charity launches ‘festival of kindness’ to help the homeless over Christmas
A charity is launching a “festival of kindness” to help the homeless this Christmas.The cost-of-living crisis has had devastating consequences for vulnerable people and those who experience homelessness across the UK.Social Bite has launched its Festival of Kindness online and in five cities across the UK, in a bid to spread some festive goodwill and kindness during these difficult times.The charity is urging people to buy an extra gift this year which will be donated to people who are most in need during the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.Backed by stars Martin Kemp, and Emma and Matt Willis, Social Bite has...
Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns
Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
newbooksnetwork.com
Calling the Spirits
From Halloween expert Lisa Morton, bring us Calling the Spirits: A History of Seances (Reaktion, 2022), a level-headed and entertaining history of our desire and attempts to hold conversations with the dead. Calling the Spirits investigates the eerie history of our conversations with the dead, from necromancy in Homer’s Odyssey to the emergence of Spiritualism—when Victorians were entranced by mediums and the seance was born. Among our cast are the Fox sisters, teenagers surrounded by “spirit rappings”; Daniel Dunglas Home, the “greatest medium of all time”; Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, whose unlikely friendship was forged, then riven, by the afterlife; and Helen Duncan, the medium whose trial in 1944 for witchcraft proved more popular to the public than news about the war. The book also considers Ouija boards, modern psychics, and paranormal investigations, and is illustrated with engravings, fine art (from beyond), and photographs. Hugely entertaining, it begs the question: is anybody there . . . ?
Comments / 0