In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. For more new must-read book recommendations, check out our fall books guide of the 20 most exciting books of the season; our favorite books of 2022 so far; fall's most swoon-worthy rom-coms, including Timothy Janovsky's "You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince" and Amy E. Reichert's "Once Upon a December"; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released this year from Tom Felton, Geena Davis, William Shatner, Constance Wu, Jennette McCurdy and more.

2 DAYS AGO