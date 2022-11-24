Infovista to Showcase Innovative Solutions to Assure Success of Mission-Critical Networks at Dodiis Worldwide Conference

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region Digital Transformation Report: Economy Is Evolving Rapidly, Embracing Fintech Solutions
Checkout.com releases the second phase of its Digital Transformation in MENA 2022 report. Following the launch of part one last month – which included insights from 15,000 consumers in the region – the next chapter “interviews businesses and their leaders at the forefront of the rapidly growing digital economy.”
salestechstar.com
Orca Security Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Orca Security named global Security Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe recognized as leaders helping customers drive innovation. Orca Security, thepioneer of agentless cloud security, announced it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
thefastmode.com
Bell Canada Supports Montréal Accelerator Centech to Boost Innovation
Bell announced a three-year strategic relationship with Montréal innovation centre, Centech. As Centech's exclusive telecommunications provider, Bell will leverage its advanced network capabilities, 5G and AI management expertise to help emerging Canadian businesses drive innovation, growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions. Centech's accelerator environment enables Bell to partner...
thefastmode.com
ForgeRock Launches New Cloud-native Governance Offering
ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, yesterday announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies...
Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/ Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Dabeeo’s artificial intelligence and Maxar Technology together expand the global satellite data analysis market
Dabeeo, a South Korean geospatial information technology company based on artificial intelligence (AI) and Maxar Technology have partnered to enable Dabeeo to expand its domestic and international Earth Observation service business. Maxar is a space technology and intelligence company. The satellite data analysis market is expanding rapidly as space industry...
thefastmode.com
Botswana’s BTC Partners with Infovista for Optimization of its 4G/5G Network
BTC has partnered with Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), and selected Infovista’s TEMS Pocket, TEMS Paragon, TEMS Discovery and Planet products for next-generation 4G and 5G mobile network planning, testing, optimization and benchmarking. BTC operates Botswana’s leading nationwide 4.5G / LTE-Advanced network, serving people and...
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in this new round. The startup has been around for a few years, as I first covered Deeepomatic back in...
GCN.com
Fight fraud with advanced technology, data and collaborative partnerships
The impact of business trade malfeasance, including intent to defraud, is substantially growing. By Q2 of 2022, there had already been an 11% year-over-year increase in business identity theft and an 8% increase in business misrepresentation during the same timeframe; and the upward trend continues as we close out the year.
salestechstar.com
XM Cyber Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Single View of Security Risks Across the Hybrid Environment in Real Time and Providing Customer Value
XM Cyber offers various use cases, including third-party risk management, vulnerability prioritization, business risk profiling and management, digital transformation, and proactive cyber defense. Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global breach and attack simulation market and, based on its findings, recognizes XM Cyber with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership...
ffnews.com
Alveo Deepens Partnership with SIX Expanding Global Data Coverage in its Data-as-a-Service Solution
Alveo, the leader in cloud-based market data integration, analytics and Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solutions for financial services, announced today that it has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. Combining data and data management...
DHLink Teams With Shopline Logistics to Improve Cross-Border eCommerce
Logistics firms DHLink and Shopline have formed a partnership designed to solve logistical issues in eCommerce. The partnership will take advantage of both firms’ direct mail channels, warehousing and freight transportation to simplify the logistics process, eliminate connection problems and improve transport efficiency, the companies said in a news release.
industrytoday.com
Cloud ERP Powers a New Breed of “Distro-facturers”
Manufacturing and Distribution SMBs are shedding traditional roles to make, move, and sell amidst an ever-changing supply chain landscape. The seismic shifts of the past few years have forced many SMBs in manufacturing and distribution industries to shed traditional roles and empower themselves with expanded in-house capabilities to make, move, and sell amidst an ever-changing supply chain landscape. According to Epicor’s Industry Insights Report, which interviewed 1,350 IT decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, 78% of businesses shifted their business model over the last year to better compete. Of these businesses, 85% agree they have seen growth because of diversifying their offerings.
salestechstar.com
Pure IP Named Supplier on the G Cloud 13 Framework
Pure IP, a leading provider in SIP-based enterprise voice communications, has been successful in being approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G Cloud framework following the latest refresh process. The most recent version of the framework, G Cloud 13, replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK’s digital marketplace for selling cloud solutions and services to the public sector.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit
In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
stc Bahrain Partners with Crayon & Microsoft to Offer Microsoft Services to Business Customers
Stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a strategic partner agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to offer Microsoft services portfolio to its business customers. As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will be collaborating with Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, to provide the latest technology solutions to SMEs and corporates in Bahrain.
salestechstar.com
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
Public Safety Towers Names John Bramfeld to Management Team as Vice President of Infrastructure Development
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Public Safety Towers Company (PSTC), a next-generation public safety telecommunications infrastructure provider in the United States, today named veteran executive John Bramfeld as the Vice President of Infrastructure Development. With two decades of wireless leadership, Bramfeld adds his strategic and financial expertise to the PSTC leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005014/en/ John K. Bramfeld (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0