Infovista to Showcase Innovative Solutions to Assure Success of Mission-Critical Networks at Dodiis Worldwide Conference

Manufacturing and Distribution SMBs are shedding traditional roles to make, move, and sell amidst an ever-changing supply chain landscape. The seismic shifts of the past few years have forced many SMBs in manufacturing and distribution industries to shed traditional roles and empower themselves with expanded in-house capabilities to make, move, and sell amidst an ever-changing supply chain landscape. According to Epicor’s Industry Insights Report, which interviewed 1,350 IT decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, 78% of businesses shifted their business model over the last year to better compete. Of these businesses, 85% agree they have seen growth because of diversifying their offerings.

13 HOURS AGO