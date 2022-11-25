Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers
KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
Kingsport Times-News
Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough in time for holiday shopping
JONESBOROUGH — What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a biannual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”. The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Va. towns to celebrate season with Christmas parades
The holiday spirit takes to the streets in Southwest Virginia as the first weekend of December nears.
Kingsport Times-News
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough's Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Kingsport Times-News
Entire day of activities planned around Christmas parade, tree lighting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend. The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
This is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree
With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas. That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
KOSBE Announces 2022 Small Business Award Finalists
KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards. “We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
Kingsport Times-News
Literacy Council fundraiser sounds like F-U-N
KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season. According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local...
Kingsport Times-News
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at risk children and their families.”
Kingsport Times-News
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
BrightRidge to pass on recovery credit funds, upgrade internet for free
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County property taxes mailed out
BLOUNTVILLE – County tax bills for the more than 94,000 property parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxe are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and...
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Dollar General in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday. According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Black smoke was reportedly coming from […]
Kingsport Times-News
James “Alan” Riggs
KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
